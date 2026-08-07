Mohammad Arsal Sheikh
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Arsal Sheikh
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|19
|12
|Innings
|10
|19
|8
|Overs
|90.3
|151.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|5
|0
|Runs
|375
|850
|191
|Wickets
|7
|16
|6
|Avg
|53.57
|53.12
|31.83
|SR
|77.57
|56.62
|21
|Eco
|4.14
|5.62
|9.09
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|19
|12
|Innings
|12
|10
|7
|Not outs
|4
|8
|4
|Runs
|99
|30
|22
|Balls Faced
|223
|59
|41
|Avg
|12.37
|15
|7.33
|SR
|44.39
|50.84
|53.65
|Fours
|12
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|34
|12
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0