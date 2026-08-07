Mohammad Arsal Sheikh

Mohammad Arsal Sheikh

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Arsal Sheikh
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Islamabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches61912
Innings10198
Overs90.3151.021.0
Balls---
Maidens1050
Runs375850191
Wickets7166
Avg53.5753.1231.83
SR77.5756.6221
Eco4.145.629.09
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches61912
Innings12107
Not outs484
Runs993022
Balls Faced2235941
Avg12.37157.33
SR44.3950.8453.65
Fours1212
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest341211
Hundreds000

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