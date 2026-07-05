Mohammad Hossain Ali
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Hossain Ali
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|16
|7
|Innings
|10
|16
|7
|Overs
|102.2
|93.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|2
|0
|Runs
|399
|499
|200
|Wickets
|10
|17
|10
|Avg
|39.9
|29.35
|20
|SR
|61.4
|32.82
|13.2
|Eco
|3.89
|5.36
|9.09
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|16
|7
|Innings
|11
|5
|2
|Not outs
|3
|3
|1
|Runs
|58
|17
|1
|Balls Faced
|149
|44
|9
|Avg
|7.25
|8.5
|1
|SR
|38.92
|38.63
|11.11
|Fours
|5
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|12
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0