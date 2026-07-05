Mohammad Hossain Ali

Mohammad Hossain Ali

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Hossain Ali
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6167
Innings10167
Overs102.293.022.0
Balls---
Maidens1220
Runs399499200
Wickets101710
Avg39.929.3520
SR61.432.8213.2
Eco3.895.369.09
BB323
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6167
Innings1152
Not outs331
Runs58171
Balls Faced149449
Avg7.258.51
SR38.9238.6311.11
Fours510
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest20121
Hundreds000

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