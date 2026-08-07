Mohammad Imran Dogar
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Imran Dogar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|9
|Innings
|6
|7
|Overs
|24.5
|34.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|82
|201
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|41
|100.5
|SR
|74.5
|102.5
|Eco
|3.3
|5.88
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|10
|9
|Innings
|18
|9
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|361
|176
|Balls Faced
|781
|242
|Avg
|20.05
|19.55
|SR
|46.22
|72.72
|Fours
|53
|24
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|55
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0