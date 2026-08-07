Mohammad Imran Dogar

Mohammad Imran Dogar

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Imran Dogar

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches109
Innings67
Overs24.534.1
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs82201
Wickets22
Avg41100.5
SR74.5102.5
Eco3.35.88
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches109
Innings189
Not outs00
Runs361176
Balls Faced781242
Avg20.0519.55
SR46.2272.72
Fours5324
Fifties11
Sixies10
Highest5566
Hundreds00

Another Players

Zain ul Hasan

Zain ul Hasan

Faiq, Mohammad

Faiq, Mohammad

Jamal, Aamer

Jamal, Aamer

Khan, Saad

Khan, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Butt, Amad

Butt, Amad

Asadullah

Asadullah

Muqeem, Sufiyan

Muqeem, Sufiyan

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad