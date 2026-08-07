Mohammad Imran Rafiq
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Imran Rafiq
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|37
|16
|Innings
|6
|5
|Overs
|19.0
|23.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|Runs
|76
|118
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|59
|SR
|0
|70
|Eco
|4
|5.05
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|37
|16
|Innings
|59
|16
|Not outs
|5
|4
|Runs
|2190
|618
|Balls Faced
|4688
|850
|Avg
|40.55
|51.5
|SR
|46.71
|72.7
|Fours
|262
|53
|Fifties
|10
|7
|Sixies
|13
|3
|Highest
|148
|85
|Hundreds
|5
|0