Mohammad Imran Rafiq

Mohammad Imran Rafiq

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Imran Rafiq
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3716
Innings65
Overs19.023.2
Balls--
Maidens30
Runs76118
Wickets02
Avg059
SR070
Eco45.05
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3716
Innings5916
Not outs54
Runs2190618
Balls Faced4688850
Avg40.5551.5
SR46.7172.7
Fours26253
Fifties107
Sixies133
Highest14885
Hundreds50

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