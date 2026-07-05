Mohammad Irfan SLA
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Irfan SLA
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|79
|51
|27
|Innings
|137
|51
|27
|Overs
|2520.0
|443.4
|96.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|600
|19
|0
|Runs
|6841
|2128
|616
|Wickets
|274
|62
|23
|Avg
|24.96
|34.32
|26.78
|SR
|55.18
|42.93
|25.04
|Eco
|2.71
|4.79
|6.41
|BB
|10
|4
|3
|4w
|14
|2
|0
|5w
|17
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|79
|51
|27
|Innings
|101
|40
|15
|Not outs
|13
|10
|5
|Runs
|2051
|557
|78
|Balls Faced
|3947
|585
|68
|Avg
|23.3
|18.56
|7.8
|SR
|51.96
|95.21
|114.7
|Fours
|262
|45
|5
|Fifties
|7
|1
|0
|Sixies
|16
|13
|2
|Highest
|101
|63
|16
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0