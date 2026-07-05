Mohammad Irfan SLA

Mohammad Irfan SLA

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Irfan SLA
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches795127
Innings1375127
Overs2520.0443.496.0
Balls---
Maidens600190
Runs68412128616
Wickets2746223
Avg24.9634.3226.78
SR55.1842.9325.04
Eco2.714.796.41
BB1043
4w1420
5w1700
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches795127
Innings1014015
Not outs13105
Runs205155778
Balls Faced394758568
Avg23.318.567.8
SR51.9695.21114.7
Fours262455
Fifties710
Sixies16132
Highest1016316
Hundreds100

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