Mohammad Naved

Mohammad Naved

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Naved
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches56399
Innings93389
Overs1852.1305.128.1
Balls---
Maidens373241
Runs58021598207
Wickets2204911
Avg26.3732.6118.81
SR50.5137.3615.36
Eco3.135.237.34
BB1143
4w1020
5w1500
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches56399
Innings75293
Not outs23122
Runs4711827
Balls Faced64219110
Avg9.0510.77
SR73.3695.2870
Fours6071
Fifties100
Sixies15110
Highest75297
Hundreds000

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