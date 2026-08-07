Mohammad Naved
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Naved
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|56
|39
|9
|Innings
|93
|38
|9
|Overs
|1852.1
|305.1
|28.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|373
|24
|1
|Runs
|5802
|1598
|207
|Wickets
|220
|49
|11
|Avg
|26.37
|32.61
|18.81
|SR
|50.51
|37.36
|15.36
|Eco
|3.13
|5.23
|7.34
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|10
|2
|0
|5w
|15
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|56
|39
|9
|Innings
|75
|29
|3
|Not outs
|23
|12
|2
|Runs
|471
|182
|7
|Balls Faced
|642
|191
|10
|Avg
|9.05
|10.7
|7
|SR
|73.36
|95.28
|70
|Fours
|60
|7
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|15
|11
|0
|Highest
|75
|29
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0