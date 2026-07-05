Mohammad Rony Hossain
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Rony Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|2
|Innings
|9
|2
|Overs
|55.3
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|338
|69
|Wickets
|4
|2
|Avg
|84.5
|34.5
|SR
|83.25
|24
|Eco
|6.09
|8.62
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|2
|Innings
|11
|1
|Not outs
|2
|1
|Runs
|103
|10
|Balls Faced
|224
|13
|Avg
|11.44
|0
|SR
|45.98
|76.92
|Fours
|9
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|25
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0