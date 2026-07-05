Mohammad Rony Hossain

Mohammad Rony Hossain

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Rony Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches122
Innings92
Overs55.38.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs33869
Wickets42
Avg84.534.5
SR83.2524
Eco6.098.62
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches122
Innings111
Not outs21
Runs10310
Balls Faced22413
Avg11.440
SR45.9876.92
Fours91
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest2510
Hundreds00

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