Mohammad Sahanur Rahman

Mohammad Sahanur Rahman

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Sahanur Rahman

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2913
Innings4411
Overs644.439.3
Balls--
Maidens1180
Runs1875224
Wickets634
Avg29.7656
SR61.3959.25
Eco2.95.67
BB72
4w20
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2913
Innings4711
Not outs32
Runs818135
Balls Faced2020239
Avg18.5915
SR40.4956.48
Fours875
Fifties30
Sixies100
Highest10232
Hundreds10

Another Players

Sagor

Sagor

Uddin, Nashed

Uddin, Nashed

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Rihad, Md Ashraful Hasan

Sharifullah, Md

Sharifullah, Md

Islam, Jahurul

Islam, Jahurul

Babu, Sandip Roy Chowdhury

Babu, Sandip Roy Chowdhury

Hossain, Salman

Hossain, Salman

Hasan, Nahid

Hasan, Nahid

Nuruzzaman

Nuruzzaman

Ahmed, Azmir

Ahmed, Azmir