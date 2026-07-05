Mohammad Sahanur Rahman
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Sahanur Rahman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|29
|13
|Innings
|44
|11
|Overs
|644.4
|39.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|118
|0
|Runs
|1875
|224
|Wickets
|63
|4
|Avg
|29.76
|56
|SR
|61.39
|59.25
|Eco
|2.9
|5.67
|BB
|7
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|29
|13
|Innings
|47
|11
|Not outs
|3
|2
|Runs
|818
|135
|Balls Faced
|2020
|239
|Avg
|18.59
|15
|SR
|40.49
|56.48
|Fours
|87
|5
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|10
|0
|Highest
|102
|32
|Hundreds
|1
|0