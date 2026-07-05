Mohammad Shamsur Rahman
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Shamsur Rahman
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|10
|9
|141
|159
|96
|Innings
|1
|1
|0
|73
|49
|2
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|255.5
|199.4
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|30
|6
|0
|Runs
|5
|13
|0
|939
|974
|31
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|21
|19
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|44.71
|51.26
|31
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|73.09
|63.05
|18
|Eco
|5
|13
|0
|3.67
|4.87
|10.33
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|10
|9
|141
|159
|96
|Innings
|12
|10
|8
|249
|155
|85
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|15
|8
|9
|Runs
|305
|266
|86
|8544
|4603
|1741
|Balls Faced
|640
|350
|85
|0
|0
|1477
|Avg
|25.41
|26.6
|10.75
|36.51
|31.31
|22.9
|SR
|47.65
|76
|101.17
|0
|0
|117.87
|Fours
|40
|23
|12
|0
|0
|157
|Fifties
|0
|2
|1
|41
|31
|10
|Sixies
|3
|9
|1
|0
|0
|52
|Highest
|106
|96
|53
|267
|144
|98
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4
|0