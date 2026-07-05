Mohammad Shamsur Rahman

Mohammad Shamsur Rahman

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Shamsur Rahman
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2024 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches610914115996
Innings11073492
Overs1.01.00255.5199.43.0
Balls------
Maidens0003060
Runs513093997431
Wickets00021191
Avg00044.7151.2631
SR00073.0963.0518
Eco51303.674.8710.33
BB000521
4w000100
5w000100
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches610914115996
Innings1210824915585
Not outs0001589
Runs30526686854446031741
Balls Faced64035085001477
Avg25.4126.610.7536.5131.3122.9
SR47.6576101.1700117.87
Fours40231200157
Fifties021413110
Sixies3910052
Highest106965326714498
Hundreds1002040

Another Players

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Rahman, Taibur

Rahman, Taibur

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Azam, Hammad

Azam, Hammad

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Swadhin, Aks

Swadhin, Aks

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin