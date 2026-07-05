Mohammad Yasir

Mohammad Yasir

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Yasir
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches31
Innings61
Not outs10
Runs580
Balls Faced1967
Avg11.60
SR29.590
Fours70
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest150
Hundreds00

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