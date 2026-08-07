International career

Mohammed Azharuddeen was born on 22 March 1994 in Thalangara, Kerala. Although he has shown strong performances in domestic cricket for Kerala as a right-handed wicket-keeper-batter, he has not yet played for the Indian national team at the international level.

Leagues Participation

Mohammed Azharuddeen has not played any IPL matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore bought him at the IPL 2021 Player Auction. The team paid ₹20 lakhs, which was his base price. He did not play in any games that season.

Domestic career

Mohammed Azharuddeen started playing domestic cricket in 2015. His first-class debut was on 15 November 2015 against Goa in Porvorim. He opened the innings and scored 31 runs from 55 balls. Kerala won the match by an innings. He did not keep wickets but took one catch.

His first List A match was on 10 December 2015 against Haryana at Alur. He scored 32 runs from 31 balls. Kerala lost that match. On 2 January 2016, he played his first T20 match. It was against Jammu and Kashmir in Kochi. He scored 14 runs.

Since 2015, Azharuddeen has played for Kerala in domestic matches. In the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he scored 137 runs from 54 balls against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium. It was the first T20 century by a Kerala player. That century was also the second-fastest in the tournament. It was one of the fastest by an Indian batter. Players like Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag praised his innings. After that, Royal Challengers Bangalore showed interest in him.

In August 2018, Azharuddeen was suspended for three games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was one of five players who disagreed with Kerala’s captain Sachin Baby.

In 2022, he was named Player of the Match in the KCA President's Cup Final. He was also named best player of the series.

In the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, Azharuddeen scored 85 and 50 runs in the match against Chhattisgarh. His teammates and team staff praised his performance. On 18 February 2025, he scored a century against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. He became the first player from Kerala to do this in a semifinal match.

Azharuddeen has played 35 first-class matches and scored 1,800 runs. His average is 36. In T20s, he has played 48 matches and scored 829 runs. He plays as a right-handed batter and also as a wicket-keeper. He remains an important player for Kerala.

Records and achievements

Mohammed Azharuddeen has reached some important results in domestic cricket. His scores and match performances have been noticed across India.

In February 2021, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Azharuddeen at the IPL auction. The team paid 20 lakhs, which was his base price.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020–2021, he scored 137 runs from 54 balls against Mumbai. This was one of the fastest centuries in the history of the tournament.

That T20 century was the first by a Kerala player in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In 2022, he was named the best player in the KCA President’s Cup Final. He also became the best player of the series.

On 18 February 2025, he scored 149 runs against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. No other Kerala player had reached a century in a Ranji semifinal before that.

That score was also his second hundred in first-class matches.

Personal life

Mohammed Azharuddeen is from Thalangara. His name became popular through his games in domestic cricket. Outside cricket, fans also show interest in his background and private life.

Family

Azharuddeen comes from a large family. He is the youngest among eight brothers. All his brothers like cricket. His parents passed away before he played at a high level. His elder brother Unais helped him continue with cricket. Another brother, Kamaruddin, chose his name after former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

House and Cars

In 2021, journalists visited his house in Kasargod. That year, reports also said Azharuddeen wanted to buy a Benz car. There is no new public information about his home or cars in 2025.

Fans

By May 2025, his Instagram account had 76,000 followers. His fan base is growing across social media.