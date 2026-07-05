Mohammed Hisham Shaikh

Mohammed Hisham Shaikh

all rounder

Full name:Mohammed Hisham Shaikh
Nationality:Saudi Arabia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches518518
Innings215215
Overs5.042.55.042.5
Balls----
Maidens0202
Runs2334123341
Wickets013013
Avg026.23026.23
SR019.76019.76
Eco4.67.964.67.96
BB0404
4w0202
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches518518
Innings117117
Not outs0404
Runs5928859288
Balls Faced6230862308
Avg5922.155922.15
SR95.1693.595.1693.5
Fours415415
Fifties1010
Sixies0101
Highest59295929
Hundreds0000

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