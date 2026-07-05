Mohammed Hisham Shaikh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammed Hisham Shaikh
|Nationality:
|Saudi Arabia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|18
|5
|18
|Innings
|2
|15
|2
|15
|Overs
|5.0
|42.5
|5.0
|42.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|23
|341
|23
|341
|Wickets
|0
|13
|0
|13
|Avg
|0
|26.23
|0
|26.23
|SR
|0
|19.76
|0
|19.76
|Eco
|4.6
|7.96
|4.6
|7.96
|BB
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|18
|5
|18
|Innings
|1
|17
|1
|17
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|59
|288
|59
|288
|Balls Faced
|62
|308
|62
|308
|Avg
|59
|22.15
|59
|22.15
|SR
|95.16
|93.5
|95.16
|93.5
|Fours
|4
|15
|4
|15
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|59
|29
|59
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0