Mohammed Naeem Islam

Mohammed Naeem Islam

all rounder

Full name:Mohammed Naeem Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches8591015825190
Innings1448614217636
Overs95.4290.315.0830.31001.377.1
Balls------
Maidens890133380
Runs303140712224754603608
Wickets13534514225
Avg30340.240.665532.4124.32
SR57449.830110.7342.3118.52
Eco3.164.848.132.984.597.87
BB132443
4w000020
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches8591015825190
Innings15511026023077
Not outs2151285420
Runs416975130969976651303
Balls Faced1110147311422349104411190
Avg3227.0814.4441.843.5522.85
SR37.4766.19114.0343.3973.41109.49
Fours528481173604110
Fifties15043485
Sixies4137529735
Highest108842821612472
Hundreds10029130

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