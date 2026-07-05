Mohammed Naeem Islam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammed Naeem Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|59
|10
|158
|251
|90
|Innings
|14
|48
|6
|142
|176
|36
|Overs
|95.4
|290.3
|15.0
|830.3
|1001.3
|77.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|9
|0
|133
|38
|0
|Runs
|303
|1407
|122
|2475
|4603
|608
|Wickets
|1
|35
|3
|45
|142
|25
|Avg
|303
|40.2
|40.66
|55
|32.41
|24.32
|SR
|574
|49.8
|30
|110.73
|42.31
|18.52
|Eco
|3.16
|4.84
|8.13
|2.98
|4.59
|7.87
|BB
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|59
|10
|158
|251
|90
|Innings
|15
|51
|10
|260
|230
|77
|Not outs
|2
|15
|1
|28
|54
|20
|Runs
|416
|975
|130
|9699
|7665
|1303
|Balls Faced
|1110
|1473
|114
|22349
|10441
|1190
|Avg
|32
|27.08
|14.44
|41.8
|43.55
|22.85
|SR
|37.47
|66.19
|114.03
|43.39
|73.41
|109.49
|Fours
|52
|84
|8
|1173
|604
|110
|Fifties
|1
|5
|0
|43
|48
|5
|Sixies
|4
|13
|7
|52
|97
|35
|Highest
|108
|84
|28
|216
|124
|72
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|29
|13
|0