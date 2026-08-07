Mohit Sandeep Redkar

Mohit Sandeep Redkar

all rounder

Full name:Mohit Sandeep Redkar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches78
Innings118
Overs240.055.0
Balls--
Maidens393
Runs839295
Wickets195
Avg44.1559
SR75.7866
Eco3.495.36
BB73
4w00
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches78
Innings95
Not outs01
Runs23863
Balls Faced33141
Avg26.4415.75
SR71.9153.65
Fours322
Fifties10
Sixies76
Highest5623
Hundreds00

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