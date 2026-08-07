Mohit Sandeep Redkar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohit Sandeep Redkar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|8
|Innings
|11
|8
|Overs
|240.0
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|3
|Runs
|839
|295
|Wickets
|19
|5
|Avg
|44.15
|59
|SR
|75.78
|66
|Eco
|3.49
|5.36
|BB
|7
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|8
|Innings
|9
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|238
|63
|Balls Faced
|331
|41
|Avg
|26.44
|15.75
|SR
|71.9
|153.65
|Fours
|32
|2
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|7
|6
|Highest
|56
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0