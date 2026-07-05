Montcin Verniel Hodge
batsman
|Full name:
|Montcin Verniel Hodge
|Nationality:
|Anguilla
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|95
|58
|5
|Innings
|1
|0
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|0
|23
|Wickets
|0
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|11.5
|SR
|0
|0
|6
|Eco
|7
|0
|11.5
|BB
|0
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|95
|58
|5
|Innings
|175
|58
|5
|Not outs
|12
|2
|1
|Runs
|4672
|1310
|97
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|77
|Avg
|28.66
|23.39
|24.25
|SR
|0
|0
|125.97
|Fours
|0
|0
|2
|Fifties
|33
|10
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|8
|Highest
|158
|82
|75
|Hundreds
|4
|0
|0