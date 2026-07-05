Montcin Verniel Hodge

Montcin Verniel Hodge

batsman

Full name:Montcin Verniel Hodge
Nationality:Anguilla
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches95585
Innings101
Overs1.002.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs7023
Wickets002
Avg0011.5
SR006
Eco7011.5
BB002
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches95585
Innings175585
Not outs1221
Runs4672131097
Balls Faced0077
Avg28.6623.3924.25
SR00125.97
Fours002
Fifties33101
Sixies008
Highest1588275
Hundreds400

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