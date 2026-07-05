Muhammet Bicer

Muhammet Bicer

all rounder

Full name:Muhammet Bicer
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Turkiye

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs55
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco55
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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