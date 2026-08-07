Nabam RuiTatang
bowler
|Full name:
|Nabam RuiTatang
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|4
|5
|Balls Faced
|33
|18
|Avg
|2
|5
|SR
|12.12
|27.77
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0