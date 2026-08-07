Nabam RuiTatang

Nabam RuiTatang

bowler

Full name:Nabam RuiTatang
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Arunachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches12
Innings22
Not outs01
Runs45
Balls Faced3318
Avg25
SR12.1227.77
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Abo, Nabam

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Yangfo, Kamsha

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Bishnoi, Rajesh

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Doria, Techi

Doria, Techi

Sonam, Techi

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Kohli, Shashwat

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Joshi, Nabam

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