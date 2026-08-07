Nabam Tempol

Nabam Tempol

all rounder

Full name:Nabam Tempol
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Arunachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6210
Innings928
Overs170.211.017.0
Balls---
Maidens2100
Runs65784152
Wickets2214
Avg29.868438
SR46.456625.5
Eco3.857.638.94
BB1212
4w000
5w200
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches6210
Innings1118
Not outs113
Runs70851
Balls Faced1811076
Avg7010.2
SR38.678067.1
Fours911
Fifties000
Sixies205
Highest33829
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rana, Sagar

Rana, Sagar

Teti, Tana

Teti, Tana

Obi, Neelam

Obi, Neelam

Abo, Nabam

Abo, Nabam

Yangfo, Kamsha

Yangfo, Kamsha

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Bishnoi, Rajesh

Doria, Techi

Doria, Techi

Sonam, Techi

Sonam, Techi

Kohli, Shashwat

Kohli, Shashwat

Joshi, Nabam

Joshi, Nabam