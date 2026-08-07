Nabam Tempol
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nabam Tempol
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|10
|Innings
|9
|2
|8
|Overs
|170.2
|11.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|21
|0
|0
|Runs
|657
|84
|152
|Wickets
|22
|1
|4
|Avg
|29.86
|84
|38
|SR
|46.45
|66
|25.5
|Eco
|3.85
|7.63
|8.94
|BB
|12
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|2
|10
|Innings
|11
|1
|8
|Not outs
|1
|1
|3
|Runs
|70
|8
|51
|Balls Faced
|181
|10
|76
|Avg
|7
|0
|10.2
|SR
|38.67
|80
|67.1
|Fours
|9
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|5
|Highest
|33
|8
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0