Naeem Hasan

Naeem Hasan

bowler

Full name:Naeem Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Bangladesh A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches241
Innings451
Overs38.0153.42.0
Balls---
Maidens5450
Runs1333736
Wickets680
Avg22.1646.620
SR38115.250
Eco3.52.423
BB530
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches241
Innings361
Not outs100
Runs43800
Balls Faced1301895
Avg21.513.330
SR33.0742.320
Fours280
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest26270
Hundreds000

Another Players

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Islam, Anisul

Islam, Anisul

Hasan, Zakir

Hasan, Zakir

Hasan, Raqibul

Hasan, Raqibul

Islam, Jahurul

Islam, Jahurul

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Naim, Mohammad

Naim, Mohammad

Hasan, MD Musfik

Hasan, MD Musfik

Islam, Nazmul

Islam, Nazmul

Haque, Mominul

Haque, Mominul