Naeem Hasan
bowler
|Full name:
|Naeem Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|4
|1
|Innings
|4
|5
|1
|Overs
|38.0
|153.4
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|45
|0
|Runs
|133
|373
|6
|Wickets
|6
|8
|0
|Avg
|22.16
|46.62
|0
|SR
|38
|115.25
|0
|Eco
|3.5
|2.42
|3
|BB
|5
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|4
|1
|Innings
|3
|6
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|43
|80
|0
|Balls Faced
|130
|189
|5
|Avg
|21.5
|13.33
|0
|SR
|33.07
|42.32
|0
|Fours
|2
|8
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|27
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0