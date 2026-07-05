Mominul Haque News View all Right now, you can get to know cricketer Mominul Haque better as we have gathered news about him for you, everything from his training plan to his personal motivation to take to the field of play. Mushfiqur Rahim Creates History in Pakistan Test Clash Mushfiqur Rahim has once again dominated Pakistan in the second test. Scoring yet another century, he even broke a record which was held by Mominul Haque. Now, Rahim holds the record of most Test centuries scored by a Bangladeshi player. Mominul Haque Bangladesh vs Ireland Preview | Second Test in Dhaka promises red-ball drama Mominul Haque IND vs BAN | Mominul Haque’s steady play and Akash Deep’s brilliance overshadowed by rain on day one Mominul Haque PAK vs BAN | Litton and Mushfiqur defy Pakistan's bowlers and keep Bangladesh in the fight on Day 3 Mominul Haque ‌BPL 2024 | Twitter in splits as Mominul's herculean effort unravels in comical chaos

International career

Mominul Haque, born on September 29, 1991, is a Bangladeshi cricketer known for his left-handed batting. He also served as the captain of Bangladesh’s Test team. Over the years, Mominul has made a significant impact in Test cricket with many records and achievements.

Under-19 Career

2010: Mominul played in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He scored 199 runs in 6 innings, with an average of 33.16. His highest score was 81.

International Debuts

November 2012: Mominul made his ODI and T20I debuts against the West Indies at home, replacing the injured Shakib Al Hasan. He scored 69 runs and took 2 wickets in 4 matches.

March 2013: Mominul made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle. He scored a half-century on his debut and ended the series with 156 runs in 3 innings, averaging 52.00.

Early Success in Test Cricket

2013: Mominul scored his first Test century against New Zealand in Chittagong. He scored another century in the second Test of the series, becoming the second Bangladeshi player, after Tamim Iqbal, to score centuries in consecutive Tests.

November 2014: He scored his fourth Test century against Zimbabwe at Chittagong.

Continued Success and Struggles

May 2015: Mominul became the fifth batsman in Test cricket history to score a half-century in at least one innings of 11 consecutive matches.

2017: After struggling in New Zealand, Mominul was dropped but was recalled for the first Test against Australia in August.

January 2018: Mominul scored centuries in both innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka, becoming the first Bangladeshi batsman to achieve this. His scores were 176 and 105.

Test Captaincy (2019–2022)

October 2019: After Shakib Al Hasan’s suspension, Mominul became the 11th Test captain of Bangladesh. November 2019: His first series as captain was against India, where Bangladesh lost both matches by an innings in less than three days. February 2020: Mominul’s first Test win as captain came in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe. He scored 132 runs, marking his first century as captain.

2020–2021: Bangladesh faced losses against West Indies, with Mominul's team failing to win both Tests on the tour.

2021: Mominul led Bangladesh to a victory in Zimbabwe, winning by 220 runs. Later that year, Bangladesh lost to Pakistan in a series played at home.

2022: In January, Bangladesh won the first Test in New Zealand, marking their first victory in New Zealand across all formats in 33 matches. However, they lost the second Test, ending the series 1-1.

Final Stages of Captaincy

2022: Mominul played his 50th Test match during Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa but his team lost the series. Later that year, after poor batting performances, Mominul resigned as captain following losses to Sri Lanka.

Test Career Statistics (As of November 2024)

Mominul Haque has played 69 Test matches, scoring 4,412 runs with an average of 37. He has scored 13 centuries in Tests, the most by any Bangladeshi batsman.

His last Test match was against the West Indies on November 30, 2024, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

ODI Career (As of November 2024)

Mominul has played 28 ODI matches, scoring 557 runs at an average of 22. His last ODI was against Pakistan on September 26, 2018, in Abu Dhabi.

T20I Career (As of November 2024)

Mominul has not scored a century in T20I cricket so far.

Leagues Participation

Mominul Haque has played in different domestic cricket leagues, mostly in Bangladesh. He has been part of several teams in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and continues to play in the National Cricket League (NCL).

Bangladesh Premier League

Mominul Haque began his career in the Bangladesh Premier League in 2012 and has played for various teams since then. He has had strong performances with the bat, helping his teams win many matches.

Year Team Notes 2012 Barisal Burners Debuted in the first BPL season, scoring 53 runs from 28 balls. 2012–2013 Sylhet Royals Played during the 2012-2013 BPL season. 2015 Sylhet Super Stars Played for Sylhet Super Stars in the 2015 BPL. 2016 Rajshahi Kings Helped Rajshahi Kings win against Dhaka Dynamites. 2016 Rajshahi Kings Scored 100 runs from 10.3 overs in a match against Dhaka Dynamites. 2017 Rajshahi Kings Scored 63 runs from 44 balls against Rangpur Riders. 2020 Dhaka Platoon Played 10 matches, scoring 297 runs. 2022 Comilla Victorians Scored 68 runs against Fortune Barishal. 2023–2024 Rangpur Riders Played in the 2023-2024 BPL season.

National Cricket League

In the 2009/2010 season, Mominul Haque played for Chittagong in the NCL. He continued to represent Chittagong in domestic cricket, with his involvement still active as of December 2022.

Domestic career

Mominul Haque started his first-class cricket career in the 2008–09 season. He played for Dhaka Division against Chittagong Division in the National Cricket League (NCL). Later, he played List A cricket for Dhaka but moved to Chittagong for the next season. By December 2022, Mominul continued playing for Chittagong in domestic cricket and also for East Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League.

In 2011, Mominul made his Twenty20 debut for Bangladesh Cricket Board XI against the West Indies. He was then selected for Barisal Burners in the first Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season in 2012. He has since played for five of the eight teams in the league.

In the 2013–14 season, Mominul scored 129 runs in a Dhaka Premier Division match. He and Roshen Silva set a new record for the highest fourth-wicket partnership in List A cricket with 276 runs for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club against Abahani Limited. This record still stands as of December 2022.

Records and achievements

Mominul Haque has achieved several remarkable records in his career. Here are some of his key milestones:

Mominul is one of only six batsmen, and the only Bangladeshi, to score fifty or more in 11 or more consecutive Test matches.

He became the first Bangladeshi player to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

Mominul was the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach 10 centuries in Test cricket.

He scored 181, the highest maiden Test century by a Bangladeshi player.

Mominul achieved this milestone in 21 innings.

He became the first Bangladeshi batter to score two centuries in a Test match.

Mominul was the second Bangladeshi to score a Test century in India.

With 13 centuries, Mominul holds the record for the most Test centuries by a Bangladeshi player.

Personal life

Mominul was born on September 29, 1991, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. His father, Abdul Haque, was a first-class player. His uncle, Jahurul Haque, played for the national team. Mominul is married to Fariha Basher Nazif, and they have a child born in 2019.

Finance

Mominul Haque’s net worth is around $5 million.

Scandals

In 2022, Mominul accused the South African team of verbal abuse during the first Test of a two-match series at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. He said insults are common in cricket but felt the South African team went too far during the match.

Fans

Mominul’s fans showed positive reactions after he scored 102 runs on September 30, 2024, in the second Test against India in Kanpur. This was a big achievement for him and a historic moment for Bangladesh cricket. Mominul has 177k followers on Instagram.