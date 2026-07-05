Naveen Nirmal Fernando

Naveen Nirmal Fernando

bowler

Full name:Naveen Nirmal Fernando
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13159
Innings16139
Overs118.269.524.4
Balls---
Maidens1240
Runs466409223
Wickets15178
Avg31.0624.0527.87
SR47.3324.6418.5
Eco3.935.859.04
BB342
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13159
Innings17138
Not outs213
Runs249201114
Balls Faced35323592
Avg16.616.7522.8
SR70.5385.53123.91
Fours21219
Fifties200
Sixies1315
Highest502846
Hundreds000

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