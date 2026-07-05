Naveen Nirmal Fernando
bowler
|Full name:
|Naveen Nirmal Fernando
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|15
|9
|Innings
|16
|13
|9
|Overs
|118.2
|69.5
|24.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|4
|0
|Runs
|466
|409
|223
|Wickets
|15
|17
|8
|Avg
|31.06
|24.05
|27.87
|SR
|47.33
|24.64
|18.5
|Eco
|3.93
|5.85
|9.04
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|15
|9
|Innings
|17
|13
|8
|Not outs
|2
|1
|3
|Runs
|249
|201
|114
|Balls Faced
|353
|235
|92
|Avg
|16.6
|16.75
|22.8
|SR
|70.53
|85.53
|123.91
|Fours
|21
|21
|9
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|1
|5
|Highest
|50
|28
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0