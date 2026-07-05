Adeesha Nirmal Nanayakkara

Adeesha Nirmal Nanayakkara

all rounder

Full name:Adeesha Nirmal Nanayakkara

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches553828
Innings14128
Overs43.155.023.0
Balls---
Maidens620
Runs198331163
Wickets21511
Avg9922.0614.81
SR129.52212.54
Eco4.586.017.08
BB242
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches553828
Innings903627
Not outs853
Runs30221221401
Balls Faced46431498374
Avg36.8539.3816.7
SR65.0881.5107.21
Fours2659528
Fifties2372
Sixies532513
Highest13713165
Hundreds340

Another Players

Maneeshan, Gayan

Maneeshan, Gayan

Tillakaratne, Duvindu

Tillakaratne, Duvindu

Silva, Amshi de

Silva, Amshi de

Arachchige Dushan Ishara, Munasinghe

Arachchige Dushan Ishara, Munasinghe

Fernando, Asitha

Fernando, Asitha

Sudeera Thilakaratne, Dilum

Sudeera Thilakaratne, Dilum

Wijesinghe, Chamindu

Wijesinghe, Chamindu

Weerasinghe, MPM

Weerasinghe, MPM

Premaratne, Aravinda

Premaratne, Aravinda

Fernando, Anuk

Fernando, Anuk