Adeesha Nirmal Nanayakkara
all rounder
|Full name:
|Adeesha Nirmal Nanayakkara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|55
|38
|28
|Innings
|14
|12
|8
|Overs
|43.1
|55.0
|23.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|0
|Runs
|198
|331
|163
|Wickets
|2
|15
|11
|Avg
|99
|22.06
|14.81
|SR
|129.5
|22
|12.54
|Eco
|4.58
|6.01
|7.08
|BB
|2
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|55
|38
|28
|Innings
|90
|36
|27
|Not outs
|8
|5
|3
|Runs
|3022
|1221
|401
|Balls Faced
|4643
|1498
|374
|Avg
|36.85
|39.38
|16.7
|SR
|65.08
|81.5
|107.21
|Fours
|265
|95
|28
|Fifties
|23
|7
|2
|Sixies
|53
|25
|13
|Highest
|137
|131
|65
|Hundreds
|3
|4
|0