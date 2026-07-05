Duvindu S Tillakaratne
bowler
|Full name:
|Duvindu S Tillakaratne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|32
|22
|Innings
|81
|31
|19
|Overs
|1394.3
|249.2
|57.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|184
|18
|0
|Runs
|4952
|990
|305
|Wickets
|186
|60
|30
|Avg
|26.62
|16.5
|10.16
|SR
|44.98
|24.93
|11.5
|Eco
|3.55
|3.97
|5.3
|BB
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|4
|5
|0
|5w
|12
|1
|0
|10w
|5
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|32
|22
|Innings
|70
|25
|7
|Not outs
|18
|5
|3
|Runs
|597
|181
|30
|Balls Faced
|1529
|386
|44
|Avg
|11.48
|9.05
|7.5
|SR
|39.04
|46.89
|68.18
|Fours
|65
|14
|2
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|5
|0
|Highest
|53
|42
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0