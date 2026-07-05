Duvindu S Tillakaratne

Duvindu S Tillakaratne

bowler

Full name:Duvindu S Tillakaratne
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches473222
Innings813119
Overs1394.3249.257.3
Balls---
Maidens184180
Runs4952990305
Wickets1866030
Avg26.6216.510.16
SR44.9824.9311.5
Eco3.553.975.3
BB1353
4w450
5w1210
10w500

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches473222
Innings70257
Not outs1853
Runs59718130
Balls Faced152938644
Avg11.489.057.5
SR39.0446.8968.18
Fours65142
Fifties300
Sixies850
Highest534211
Hundreds000

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