Nawaf Ahmed Inamdar

Nawaf Ahmed Inamdar

all rounder

Full name:Nawaf Ahmed Inamdar
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2024 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs142142
Wickets22
Avg7171
SR4848
Eco8.878.87
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs33
Runs1313
Balls Faced1010
Avg6.56.5
SR130130
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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