Nawaf Ahmed Inamdar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nawaf Ahmed Inamdar
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|142
|142
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|71
|71
|SR
|48
|48
|Eco
|8.87
|8.87
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|10
|10
|Avg
|6.5
|6.5
|SR
|130
|130
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0