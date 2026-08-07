Nick Michael Kwant

Nick Michael Kwant

batsman

Full name:Nick Michael Kwant
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches110
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches110
Innings110
Not outs01
Runs8124
Balls Faced9108
Avg813.77
SR88.88114.81
Fours09
Fifties00
Sixies14
Highest848
Hundreds00

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