Nick Michael Kwant
batsman
|Full name:
|Nick Michael Kwant
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|Innings
|1
|10
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|8
|124
|Balls Faced
|9
|108
|Avg
|8
|13.77
|SR
|88.88
|114.81
|Fours
|0
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|Highest
|8
|48
|Hundreds
|0
|0