Nikhil Shankar Naik
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Nikhil Shankar Naik
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|29
|55
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|29
|55
|Innings
|2
|26
|47
|Not outs
|0
|3
|14
|Runs
|3
|690
|921
|Balls Faced
|23
|720
|721
|Avg
|1.5
|30
|27.9
|SR
|13.04
|95.83
|127.73
|Fours
|0
|48
|61
|Fifties
|0
|5
|6
|Sixies
|0
|26
|42
|Highest
|3
|78
|95
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0