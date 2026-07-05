Nikhil Shankar Naik

Nikhil Shankar Naik

wicket keeper

Full name:Nikhil Shankar Naik
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12955
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12955
Innings22647
Not outs0314
Runs3690921
Balls Faced23720721
Avg1.53027.9
SR13.0495.83127.73
Fours04861
Fifties056
Sixies02642
Highest37895
Hundreds000

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