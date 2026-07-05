Nimanka Jayathilake

Nimanka Jayathilake

bowler

Full name:Nimanka Jayathilake

Teams

2023 Teams

Sinhalese Sports Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches61
Innings121
Overs158.03.0
Balls--
Maidens240
Runs54430
Wickets240
Avg22.660
SR39.50
Eco3.4410
BB70
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches61
Innings40
Not outs30
Runs40
Balls Faced550
Avg40
SR7.270
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest10
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Perera, Kalana

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Somarathne, Ranuda

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Ashan, Shammu

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