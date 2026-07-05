Nimanka Jayathilake
bowler
|Full name:
|Nimanka Jayathilake
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|Innings
|12
|1
|Overs
|158.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|0
|Runs
|544
|30
|Wickets
|24
|0
|Avg
|22.66
|0
|SR
|39.5
|0
|Eco
|3.44
|10
|BB
|7
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|6
|1
|Innings
|4
|0
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|Balls Faced
|55
|0
|Avg
|4
|0
|SR
|7.27
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0