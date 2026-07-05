Mudiyanselage Lahiru Hiranya Attanayake

Mudiyanselage Lahiru Hiranya Attanayake

wicket keeper

Full name:Mudiyanselage Lahiru Hiranya Attanayake
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Customs Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches995
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches995
Innings1395
Not outs100
Runs20119917
Balls Faced39632735
Avg16.7522.113.4
SR50.7560.8548.57
Fours29141
Fifties110
Sixies110
Highest525110
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rajapaksha, Hashitha

Rajapaksha, Hashitha

Thiwanka, Kekulawalage Don Ravindu

Thiwanka, Kekulawalage Don Ravindu

Jalill, Minhaj

Jalill, Minhaj

Jayasekara, Harindu

Jayasekara, Harindu

Madhushanka, Maddege Yohan Suresh

Madhushanka, Maddege Yohan Suresh

Harshana, Dadayakkarage Ayesh

Harshana, Dadayakkarage Ayesh

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Rajapaksha, Harsha

Ranasinghe, Dhanushka Madushanka

Ranasinghe, Dhanushka Madushanka

Manuranga, Sasitha

Manuranga, Sasitha

Sirisoma, Gayan

Sirisoma, Gayan