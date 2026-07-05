Mudiyanselage Lahiru Hiranya Attanayake
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Mudiyanselage Lahiru Hiranya Attanayake
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|9
|5
|Innings
|13
|9
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|201
|199
|17
|Balls Faced
|396
|327
|35
|Avg
|16.75
|22.11
|3.4
|SR
|50.75
|60.85
|48.57
|Fours
|29
|14
|1
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|0
|Highest
|52
|51
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0