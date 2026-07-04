Prabath Jayasuriya News View all For those who want to learn more about cricket player Prabath Jayasuriya, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time. Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2025 | Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh to win two-match Test series Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in the second and final Test in Colombo on Saturday. Pathum Nissanka starred with the bat with a huge hundred before left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up five wickets in the second innings as the hosts pocketed the series 1-0. Prabath Jayasuriya SL vs NZ | Kamindu Mendis' heroics and Jayasuriya's mastery seal Sri Lanka's whitewash over Kiwis Prabath Jayasuriya SL vs NZ | Prabath-Peiris rattle Kiwi feathers in sensational collapse as Lanka end Day 3 on brink of history Prabath Jayasuriya Rishabh Pant rockets to sixth in ICC rankings as Rohit, Kohli slip Prabath Jayasuriya SL vs NZ | Mendis and Jayasuriya’s spin masterclass cripple Kiwi middle order to dent their run chase

International career

Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya was born on 5 November 1991. He is a Sri Lankan cricketer who plays in Test and One Day International matches. He is a left-arm orthodox spin bowler and bats in the lower order when needed. In local tournaments, he plays for Colts Cricket Club and has also appeared for Jaffna Stallions. Jayasuriya studied at Christ Church College in Matale and later continued his education at Lumbini College in Colombo. He became the fastest Sri Lankan bowler to reach both 50 and 100 wickets in Test cricket, setting a strong mark early in his international journey.

2012

Played first-class debut match for Kurunegala against Colombo Cricket Club at CCC Ground, Colombo (10–12 February).

2018

Named in Sri Lanka’s ODI squad for the home series against South Africa in July.

Played ODI debut on 1 August at Dambulla vs South Africa.

Played second and last ODI match on 5 August at Pallekele vs South Africa.





2021

Was close to a Test debut in April during the Bangladesh home series as a replacement for Lasith Embuldeniya.

Failed to meet skinfold fitness standards and was excluded from the squad. Praveen Jayawickrama, despite limited first-class experience, was selected instead.

Reports about a failed two-kilometre run were denied by Sri Lanka Cricket, which confirmed the exclusion was due to fitness metrics.





2022

Recalled to the Test squad in July during Australia’s tour after Jayawickrama tested positive for COVID-19 and Embuldeniya was dropped.

Made Test debut on 8 July at Galle vs Australia. Took 6/118 in the first innings and 6/59 in the second.

Match figures of 12/177 were the best by a Sri Lankan on Test debut. Named man of the match and ended series as top wicket-taker with 12 wickets.

Continued in Test squad for Pakistan series. Took third career five-wicket haul in first Test.

Reached 21 wickets in first two Tests, ranking behind only Hirwani and Bedser.

In second Test vs Pakistan, collected fourth five-wicket haul in third match.

Became seventh bowler in history to take five-wicket hauls in each of first three Test matches.

Ended Pakistan series as highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets. Named player of the series.

2023

During the tour of New Zealand in March, picked up 4 wickets for 224 runs across two Tests. Sri Lanka lost both matches.

Returned to form in April against Ireland at Galle. Took 7/52 and 3/56 for his second ten-wicket match haul.

Won man of the match as Sri Lanka won by an innings and 280 runs.

In the second Test, took 5/174 and 2 more wickets. Won player of the series with 17 wickets across two Tests.

Became fastest spinner to 50 Test wickets in only seven matches.

Faced Pakistan again in July. Claimed 9 wickets across the series but Sri Lanka lost 2–0.





2024

On 3 February, played a one-off Test vs Afghanistan. Took 5/107 and 3/67.

Finished with 8 wickets and earned man of the match award. Sri Lanka won by 10 wickets.





2025

Played a two-match Test series against New Zealand at Galle.

In the first Test, took 4/136 and 5/68. Secured his eighth five-wicket haul and won man of the match.

In the second Test, took 6/42 in the first innings and 3 more wickets in the second.

Sri Lanka won by an innings and 154 runs, and Jayasuriya received the player of the series title.

Played most recent Test match on 17–21 June at Galle vs Bangladesh.

Leagues Participation

Neketh Gedara Roshan Prabath Jayasuriya played for the Galle Marvels in the Main Twenty20 tournament in 2024.

Lanka Premier League

Roshan Jayasuriya took part in the Lanka Premier League in 2024, representing the Galle Marvels. This league is one of the main T20 competitions in Sri Lanka, attracting many top local players.

Year Team Notes 2024 Galle Marvels Played in Main T20 tournament

Domestic career

Roshan Jayasuriya began his cricket career playing for Christ Church College’s Under-13 and Under-15 teams and also for Matale District XI Under-15 in the 2006 SLC Inter District Tournament. After that, he joined Matale Cricket Club to compete in the 2007 Sara Division 1 Tournament.

He made his List A debut on 6 December 2011 for Colombo Cricket Club against Sri Lanka Army during the Premier Limited Over Tournament. His first-class debut happened on 10 February 2012 when he played for Colombo Cricket Club against Kurunegala Youth Cricket Club in the Premier League Tournament Tier B. Roshan played his first T20 match on 26 March 2012 for Colombo Cricket Club versus Lankan Cricket Club in the CSN Premier Clubs T20 Tournament.

In 2018, Roshan was selected for Kandy’s team in the Super Four Provincial Tournament and the Super Provincial One Day Tournament. Later that year, he joined Galle’s squad for the SLC T20 League. In 2019, he was part of Dambulla’s team for the Super Provincial One Day Tournament.

Roshan became a member of the Jaffna Stallions for the first Lanka Premier League in 2020. In 2021, he helped Sinhalese Sports Club win the SLC Twenty20 Tournament for the first time since 2005. In August 2021, he was named to the SLC Greys team for the Invitational T20 League.

Records and achievements

Roshan Jayasuriya earned recognition for his strong bowling skills and important contributions to his teams. His left-arm orthodox spin is known for flight and sharp turn, which challenges batsmen effectively. Here are some key achievements and records by year:

2022: Awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July

By January 2025: Played 19 Test matches, took 110 wickets with an average of 30.17

Best Test bowling figures: 7 wickets for 52 runs in a single innings

Played 2 One Day International (ODI) matches

Roshan stands 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 meters) tall and weighs about 71 kg. He bats right-handed and bowls left-arm spin, making him a difficult opponent for batsmen.

Personal life

Roshan Jayasuriya keeps his personal life private. Only some important facts about his family and finances are known publicly.

Family

Roshan is the son of Roshan Jayasuriya and has a younger brother. Information about his mother is not available. He is married to Ranisha Mirando.

Finance

By 2025, his fortune is estimated between 1 and 2 million US dollars.

Fans

His Instagram account has about 23,000 followers.