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International career

Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka was born on 29 June 1997. He is a professional cricketer from Sri Lanka and plays for the national team in ODI and T20I matches. At the moment, he is the captain of the team in both white-ball formats. He became the 14th player to lead Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Asalanka is a left-handed batsman who usually plays in the number five position. He is known for his attacking style and is often trusted to handle pressure in the middle order. He can also bowl off-spin occasionally, which becomes useful on spin-friendly pitches. In such conditions, he can take key wickets and support the team as a part-time bowler. His international career began in June 2021, when he made his debut for Sri Lanka.

Before joining the senior team, Asalanka led the Sri Lanka under-19 side. In October 2015, he captained the team in a two-match series against Pakistan U19 and scored 334 runs across those games. His performance included a double-century and a century, finishing with an average of 167.00. He also captained the team during the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.

In November 2018, Asalanka was added to the Test squad for the series against England, although he didn’t get a chance to play. A month later, he was named captain of Sri Lanka for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. He continued to lead at this level, becoming the captain again in the 2019 edition of the same tournament in Bangladesh.

That same month, he was also chosen to captain the Sri Lankan squad for the 2019 South Asian Games cricket event. The team reached the final but lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets, finishing with a silver medal.

2021

June – Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the tour of England.

June 29 – Made ODI debut vs England at Chester-le-Street.

July 19 – Scored his first ODI fifty against India.

July 25 – Made T20I debut vs India in Colombo.

September 2 – Scored second ODI fifty vs South Africa in 1st ODI.

September – Scored another fifty in the 2nd ODI vs South Africa. Took first ODI wicket in 3rd match, dismissed Andile Phehlukwayo.

September – Named Player of the Series vs South Africa after finishing as top run-scorer.

October – Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

October 24 – Scored maiden T20I fifty, 80 (49) vs Bangladesh. Won Player of the Match.

November 4 – Scored 68 (41) vs West Indies in the T20 World Cup. Won another Player of the Match.

Finished T20 World Cup 2021 with 231 runs in 6 matches, 5th highest overall and top for Sri Lanka.

November 29 – Made Test debut vs West Indies at Galle.

2022

January 16 – Scored fourth ODI fifty, 71 (68) vs Zimbabwe in 1st ODI. Built a 132-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal.

January – Scored fifth ODI fifty (52) in 3rd ODI vs Zimbabwe and crossed 2,000 List A runs. Won Player of the Match.

March 12-14 – Played last Test vs India in Bengaluru, scored 5 runs.

June 21 – Scored maiden ODI century, 110 (106) vs Australia in 4th ODI. Helped Sri Lanka win the match and the series.

Won Player of the Match for the century.

November 30 – Scored sixth ODI fifty, 83 vs Afghanistan. Guided chase of 313. Won Player of the Match.

2023

April 2 – Scored fourth T20I fifty, 67 (41) vs New Zealand. Hit winning shots in the super over. Named Player of the Match.

June 27 – Scored eighth ODI fifty, 63 (65) vs Scotland. Sri Lanka won by 82 runs.

August 31 – Scored ninth ODI fifty, 62 (92) vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener. Helped chase the target of 164.

October – Scored tenth ODI fifty, 79 (65) vs South Africa in the 2023 World Cup. Despite the knock, Sri Lanka lost the match.

2024

January 6 – Scored third ODI century vs Zimbabwe. The match was later abandoned due to rain.

May – Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

February 14 – Played last recorded ODI (as of now) vs Australia at Colombo, scored 78 (66).

2025

January 2 – Played last recorded T20I vs New Zealand at Nelson, scored 46 (24).

Career Stats (as of early 2025)

Test

Matches: 3

Runs: 88

Average: 15.00

Fours: 11, Sixes: 3

ODI

Matches: 73

Runs: 2,374

Average: 43.00

Fours: 195, Sixes: 59

Latest match: Feb 2025 vs Australia – scored 78 (66)

T20I

Matches: 58

Runs: 1,247

Average: 24.00

Fours: 85, Sixes: 60

Latest match: Jan 2025 vs New Zealand – scored 46 (24)

ICC Rankings (as of 2025)

ODI Batting – 8th (694 points)

T20I Batting – 38th (560 points)

Leagues Participation

Charith Asalanka has played in domestic leagues, including the Lanka Premier League. His time there gave him more match time and helped him improve his game in short formats.

Lanka Premier League

Charith Asalanka has been part of the Lanka Premier League since its beginning. Over the years, he played for different teams and even led one of them to a title win in 2024.

Year Team Notes 2020 Jaffna Stallions Picked in the draft for the first edition, but did not play any matches. 2021 Kandy Warriors Scored 44 (34) vs Jaffna Kings and 28 (18) vs Colombo Stars. 2022 Colombo Stars Joined for the third season of the tournament. 2023 Jaffna Kings Bought for $80,000; scored 12 runs in one of the matches. 2024 Jaffna Kings The team captain led the side to the LPL title. Scored 11 (8) vs Colombo Strikers in the 13th match.

Domestic career

Charith Asalanka began playing domestic cricket at a young age. In 2013, he toured England with a junior Sri Lanka side and top-scored in both innings against an under-17 team. He opened the batting for Richmond College and helped the school reach the final of a T20 tournament in 2015. That same year and in 2016, he was named Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year — a rare achievement.

His first-class debut came in 2015, where he scored 114 runs and took 4 wickets in the second innings to help Galle win by four runs. In March 2018, he made his T20 debut for the Sinhalese Sports Club. He was part of Kandy’s squad in both the 2018 Super Provincial One Day Tournament and the 2018 SLC T20 League. There, he finished as Kandy’s top wicket-taker with ten dismissals in six matches.

In 2021, he captained the Sinhalese Sports Club to a T20 title. Later that year, he scored 178 not out against Police Sports Club and followed it with another century against Colts, helping the team chase 278. In the same year, he was vice-captain for SLC Greys in the Invitational T20 League and later joined Kandy Warriors in the LPL.

He also played in the National Super League. In one match for Colombo, he scored a List A half-century and took two wickets against Dambulla. In 2022, he was signed by Colombo Stars for the LPL. His domestic journey has kept him active in different formats and teams across Sri Lanka.

Records and achievements

Charith Asalanka has collected many personal awards and team victories throughout his cricket career. His strong performances in both domestic and international matches have brought him recognition year after year. Below is a summary of his key achievements and records, listed by year:

2013

Top-scored with 92 and 31 during a tour match in England against the U-17 team at Loughborough.

2014–2015

Scored 225 runs and took 8 wickets in a 5-match series vs Bangladesh U-19; top scorer and second-best bowler for Sri Lanka.

Led Richmond College to the final of the schools' T20 tournament.

Named captain of the Sri Lanka U-19 team.

2015

Awarded Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year (first time).

Scored 63 runs and took 4/36 in the same match vs Bangladesh U-19.

Scored a century (114) and took 4/34 in his first-class debut match for Galle.

2016

Awarded Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year (second time) — only the 7th player to win it twice.

Became the first player to score centuries in both the 2-day and 1-day "Lovers' Quarrel" matches.

2018

Leading wicket-taker for Kandy in the SLC T20 League with 10 wickets in 6 matches.

2021

Scored 178 (145) with 16 fours and 5 sixes vs Police Sports Club.

Scored 101 (89) vs Colts Cricket Club in a successful chase.

Won Player of the Match in the 3rd ODI vs Zimbabwe after scoring 52 runs.

Won Player of the Series in ODI series vs South Africa — top run-scorer of the series.

Scored 80 (49) vs Bangladesh in T20 World Cup, with 5 fours and 5 sixes — awarded Player of the Match.

Scored 68 (41) vs West Indies in the same tournament — again won Player of the Match.

Finished T20 World Cup 2021 as Sri Lanka’s top scorer with 231 runs in 6 matches, ranked 5th among all players.

2022

Scored 110 (106) vs Australia – named Player of the Match.

Scored 83 vs Afghanistan in the 3rd ODI – awarded Player of the Match.

2023

Scored 67 (41) vs New Zealand in a T20I; helped win the match in a super over — awarded Player of the Match.

Scored 62 vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup opening match.

Scored 79 vs South Africa in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

2024

Scored third ODI century vs Zimbabwe — match later abandoned due to rain.

Named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Led Jaffna Kings to win the Lanka Premier League 2024 as captain.

Personal life

Charith Asalanka lives a calm life outside cricket. He shares parts of it with the public, including his marriage, family, and some thoughts during tense cricket moments.

Family

Charith married Kavindika Asalanka (Igalavithana) on November 28, 2022. She works as a school teacher and teaches young children. Kavindika also uses Instagram, where she has more than 6,000 followers and often posts photos with her husband.

His father, Vijith Priyanth, runs a business. His mother, Tanuja, stays at home. Charith also has a brother and a sister.

Finances

By 2025, Charith Asalanka’s net worth is estimated at 3 million US dollars. His earnings mostly come from playing cricket and league contracts.

Scandals

In 2024, after Sri Lanka lost the third T20I against India, Asalanka pointed to poor shot choices by middle and lower-order batters. He said this cost them the game. In 2021, during a series against India, he explained that the team had hoped to take the match to the last over but ended up losing. In 2023, during the World Cup, he was involved in a debate after Angelo Mathews was ruled out under the "timed out" rule. This caused many arguments in the cricket world.

Fans

Charith has a strong following on social media. On Instagram, more than 85,000 people follow him. He often shares cricket updates and personal moments with his fans.