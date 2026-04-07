Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
batsman
|Full name:
|Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|41
|37
|45
|103
|98
|Innings
|2
|8
|4
|50
|47
|30
|Overs
|4.1
|23.1
|5.1
|384.0
|253.3
|63.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|53
|17
|0
|Runs
|16
|101
|30
|1328
|1081
|434
|Wickets
|0
|5
|0
|35
|48
|19
|Avg
|0
|20.2
|0
|37.94
|22.52
|22.84
|SR
|0
|27.8
|0
|65.82
|31.68
|20
|Eco
|3.84
|4.35
|5.8
|3.45
|4.26
|6.85
|BB
|0
|4
|0
|5
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|41
|37
|45
|103
|98
|Innings
|6
|36
|37
|76
|91
|96
|Not outs
|0
|5
|4
|4
|12
|11
|Runs
|88
|1272
|823
|2013
|3110
|1999
|Balls Faced
|171
|1425
|670
|3928
|3756
|1632
|Avg
|14.66
|41.03
|24.93
|27.95
|39.36
|23.51
|SR
|51.46
|89.26
|122.83
|51.24
|82.8
|122.48
|Fours
|11
|104
|61
|234
|271
|163
|Fifties
|0
|9
|4
|13
|19
|10
|Sixies
|3
|22
|34
|21
|46
|79
|Highest
|29
|110
|80
|114
|178
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0
Indian Premier League
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
150
MI
123
Indian Premier League
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MI
222
RCB
240
Pakistan Super League
LQA
134
QGL
138
Pakistan Super League
LQA
210
RAW
178
Pakistan Super League
LQA
197
QGL
188
Pakistan Super League
LQA
199
KKI
203
Pakistan Super League
LQA
200
PZA
199
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
GAL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
JAF
KAN
T20 Lanka Premier League
COL
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
KAN
JAF
T20 Lanka Premier League
DAM
JAF
Cricket player Charith Asalanka is one of the top cricketers, below you can check out all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.
The series has reached a critical juncture after Sri Lanka and England swapped wins in the first two matches. And it all comes down to the final match of the series at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in terms of both the overall outcome and the momentum that will either make or break a team's season.
Kariyawasam Indipalage Charith Asalanka was born on 29 June 1997. He is a professional cricketer from Sri Lanka and plays for the national team in ODI and T20I matches. At the moment, he is the captain of the team in both white-ball formats. He became the 14th player to lead Sri Lanka in T20Is.
Asalanka is a left-handed batsman who usually plays in the number five position. He is known for his attacking style and is often trusted to handle pressure in the middle order. He can also bowl off-spin occasionally, which becomes useful on spin-friendly pitches. In such conditions, he can take key wickets and support the team as a part-time bowler. His international career began in June 2021, when he made his debut for Sri Lanka.
Before joining the senior team, Asalanka led the Sri Lanka under-19 side. In October 2015, he captained the team in a two-match series against Pakistan U19 and scored 334 runs across those games. His performance included a double-century and a century, finishing with an average of 167.00. He also captained the team during the 2016 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.
In November 2018, Asalanka was added to the Test squad for the series against England, although he didn’t get a chance to play. A month later, he was named captain of Sri Lanka for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. He continued to lead at this level, becoming the captain again in the 2019 edition of the same tournament in Bangladesh.
That same month, he was also chosen to captain the Sri Lankan squad for the 2019 South Asian Games cricket event. The team reached the final but lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets, finishing with a silver medal.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
Career Stats (as of early 2025)
Test
ODI
T20I
ICC Rankings (as of 2025)
Charith Asalanka has played in domestic leagues, including the Lanka Premier League. His time there gave him more match time and helped him improve his game in short formats.
Charith Asalanka has been part of the Lanka Premier League since its beginning. Over the years, he played for different teams and even led one of them to a title win in 2024.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2020
|
Jaffna Stallions
|
Picked in the draft for the first edition, but did not play any matches.
|
2021
|
Kandy Warriors
|
Scored 44 (34) vs Jaffna Kings and 28 (18) vs Colombo Stars.
|
2022
|
Colombo Stars
|
Joined for the third season of the tournament.
|
2023
|
Jaffna Kings
|
Bought for $80,000; scored 12 runs in one of the matches.
|
2024
|
Jaffna Kings
|
The team captain led the side to the LPL title. Scored 11 (8) vs Colombo Strikers in the 13th match.
Charith Asalanka began playing domestic cricket at a young age. In 2013, he toured England with a junior Sri Lanka side and top-scored in both innings against an under-17 team. He opened the batting for Richmond College and helped the school reach the final of a T20 tournament in 2015. That same year and in 2016, he was named Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year — a rare achievement.
His first-class debut came in 2015, where he scored 114 runs and took 4 wickets in the second innings to help Galle win by four runs. In March 2018, he made his T20 debut for the Sinhalese Sports Club. He was part of Kandy’s squad in both the 2018 Super Provincial One Day Tournament and the 2018 SLC T20 League. There, he finished as Kandy’s top wicket-taker with ten dismissals in six matches.
In 2021, he captained the Sinhalese Sports Club to a T20 title. Later that year, he scored 178 not out against Police Sports Club and followed it with another century against Colts, helping the team chase 278. In the same year, he was vice-captain for SLC Greys in the Invitational T20 League and later joined Kandy Warriors in the LPL.
He also played in the National Super League. In one match for Colombo, he scored a List A half-century and took two wickets against Dambulla. In 2022, he was signed by Colombo Stars for the LPL. His domestic journey has kept him active in different formats and teams across Sri Lanka.
Charith Asalanka has collected many personal awards and team victories throughout his cricket career. His strong performances in both domestic and international matches have brought him recognition year after year. Below is a summary of his key achievements and records, listed by year:
2013
2014–2015
2015
2016
2018
2021
2022
2023
2024
Charith Asalanka lives a calm life outside cricket. He shares parts of it with the public, including his marriage, family, and some thoughts during tense cricket moments.
Charith married Kavindika Asalanka (Igalavithana) on November 28, 2022. She works as a school teacher and teaches young children. Kavindika also uses Instagram, where she has more than 6,000 followers and often posts photos with her husband.
His father, Vijith Priyanth, runs a business. His mother, Tanuja, stays at home. Charith also has a brother and a sister.
By 2025, Charith Asalanka’s net worth is estimated at 3 million US dollars. His earnings mostly come from playing cricket and league contracts.
In 2024, after Sri Lanka lost the third T20I against India, Asalanka pointed to poor shot choices by middle and lower-order batters. He said this cost them the game. In 2021, during a series against India, he explained that the team had hoped to take the match to the last over but ended up losing. In 2023, during the World Cup, he was involved in a debate after Angelo Mathews was ruled out under the "timed out" rule. This caused many arguments in the cricket world.
Charith has a strong following on social media. On Instagram, more than 85,000 people follow him. He often shares cricket updates and personal moments with his fans.