Ranuda Somarathne
bowler
|Full name:
|Ranuda Somarathne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|3
|5
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|3
|5
|Innings
|8
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|163
|52
|64
|Balls Faced
|334
|49
|69
|Avg
|20.37
|26
|21.33
|SR
|48.8
|106.12
|92.75
|Fours
|13
|5
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|50
|21
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0