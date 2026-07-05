Ranuda Somarathne

Ranuda Somarathne

bowler

Full name:Ranuda Somarathne
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Sinhalese Sports Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches735
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches735
Innings834
Not outs011
Runs1635264
Balls Faced3344969
Avg20.372621.33
SR48.8106.1292.75
Fours1351
Fifties100
Sixies011
Highest502135
Hundreds000

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