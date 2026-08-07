Nisar Ahmad
bowler
|Full name:
|Nisar Ahmad
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|3
|Innings
|16
|4
|3
|Overs
|240.4
|21.2
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|36
|3
|0
|Runs
|828
|130
|103
|Wickets
|27
|5
|4
|Avg
|30.66
|26
|25.75
|SR
|53.48
|25.6
|18
|Eco
|3.44
|6.09
|8.58
|BB
|7
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|3
|Innings
|12
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|260
|8
|5
|Balls Faced
|312
|18
|8
|Avg
|21.66
|4
|2.5
|SR
|83.33
|44.44
|62.5
|Fours
|20
|1
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|18
|0
|0
|Highest
|57
|6
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0