Nisar Ahmad

Nisar Ahmad

bowler

Full name:Nisar Ahmad
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches843
Innings1643
Overs240.421.212.0
Balls---
Maidens3630
Runs828130103
Wickets2754
Avg30.662625.75
SR53.4825.618
Eco3.446.098.58
BB722
4w100
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches843
Innings1232
Not outs010
Runs26085
Balls Faced312188
Avg21.6642.5
SR83.3344.4462.5
Fours2011
Fifties200
Sixies1800
Highest5764
Hundreds000

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