Nishita Akter Nishi News View all Go beyond the basics with Nishita Akter Nishi, the utility medium-fast all-rounder. We've gathered insights into her training focus on swing mastery with the new ball and the core motivation to become Bangladesh’s most reliable pivotal impact player.

International career

Nishita Akter Nishi was born on 19 June 2008 in Bangladesh and plays as a right-arm off-break bowler. She entered the national setup at a very young age and moved from age-group cricket into senior international cricket while still a teenager. Her first appearances came soon after her selection for the U19 structure, and her early progress placed her among the youngest players to reach the Bangladesh women’s national team.

2019–2022

Trained at BKSP, where she took 13 wickets from nine matches in the 2021–22 Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League

Named as a reserve for Bangladesh U19 for the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in late 2022

2023

Earned her first senior call-up in October for the home series against Pakistan

Made her WODI debut on 7 November 2023 at Mirpur against Pakistan

Played the second ODI on 10 November 2023 and finished the series with one wicket from 2 matches

Debuted at age 15 and became one of the youngest Bangladeshi women to appear in an ODI

2024

Returned to the national squad for the ODI series against Australia in March

Listed among the reserves for the T20I series against India in April

Represented Bangladesh U19 later that year in the Women’s U19 T20 Asia Cup in Malaysia; the team finished as runners-up

2025

Selected for Bangladesh’s final squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

Appeared in five group-stage matches in October:

2 October vs Pakistan in Colombo



6 October vs England in Guwahati



10 October vs New Zealand in Guwahati



16 October vs Australia in Visakhapatnam



20 October vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai





Took her first World Cup wicket on 10 October against New Zealand and bowled four controlled overs against Australia on 16 October

Completed the tournament with five wickets from the five matches

Leagues Participation

Nishi has not played in any professional leagues such as WBBL, The Hundred, or local Bangladesh franchise tournaments.

Domestic career

Nishita Akter Nishi entered Bangladesh’s domestic structure through the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan program, which placed her in the Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League during the 2021–22 season. She finished that campaign with thirteen wickets from nine matches, a return that put her among the most effective young bowlers in the league at the time. Her performances for BKSP showed that she could handle senior-level opposition despite being only 13 or 14 years old.

In 2023, she stepped into the Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League, the long-format competition built around regional river-named teams. Nishi played for Jamuna Women and made her first multi-day appearance on 30 March 2023. The move into the BCL placed her in a more demanding environment, where she bowled longer spells and faced players from the senior national pool.

During the 2024–25 cycle, she continued to take part in DPDWCL fixtures and BCB development matches, including Emerging Women and internal Challenge Games.

Records and achievements

Nishita Akter Nishi moved quickly through Bangladesh’s system and reached the national team before turning sixteen. Her record shows clear progress across domestic and international stages, with measurable results in both youth and senior competitions. The points below summarise the key milestones in her career so far.

Youngest Bangladeshi woman to debut in WODI cricket, debuting at age 15 against Pakistan on 7 November 2023 in Dhaka.

First international wicket recorded in the same Pakistan series with best figures of 1/26.

Reached a total of 5 WODI wickets in 7 matches by the end of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

First World Cup wicket taken against New Zealand on 10 October 2025, confirmed in ICC match footage.

Part of the Bangladesh U19 squad that secured the silver medal at the 2024 Under-19 Women’s T20 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

Took 13 wickets from 9 matches for BKSP in the 2021 to 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Women’s Cricket League, with one of the strongest youth bowling returns of the season.

Represented Jamuna Women in the first Women’s Bangladesh Cricket League during the 2022 to 2023 cycle, her first appearance in a multi-day competition.

Maintained strong economy rates in her early WODI matches, staying under four runs per over in the 2023 Pakistan series.

Regular inclusion in Bangladesh Women's Emerging and national training camps during 2024 and 2025, reflecting continued backing from selectors.

Recognised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and local media as one of the most promising young spin bowlers in the country.

Personal life

Nishita Akter Nishi is still at the early stage of her career, and her personal information remains limited in public sources. Most verified details come from cricket records, BKSP references, and BCB statements. She keeps a low profile, so only basic facts about her background and online presence can be confirmed.

Finance

No confirmed data exists about her personal income. In November 2025, the Bangladesh Cricket Board introduced a 35% raise in women’s central contracts, along with higher daily allowances and match payments. Contract grades range from 80,000 to 160,000 BDT per month.

Family

Verified information about her parents, siblings, or other relatives is not available.

Scandals

There are no scandals or disciplinary matters linked to her.

Fans

Her social presence remains small. The Instagram account under the name @nishita_akter_07 has about 306 followers and a few posts. A Facebook page with roughly 1.4 thousand likes.