Parunika Sisodia

Parunika Sisodia

bowler

Full name:Parunika Sisodia
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):1 September 2005 (17)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:160 cm
Hometown:Village Doula, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Slow left arm orthodox
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Indians Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches8
Innings8
Overs28.4
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs149
Wickets7
Avg21.28
SR24.57
Eco5.19
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches8
Innings2
Not outs2
Runs1
Balls Faced1
Avg0
SR100
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest1
Hundreds0

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