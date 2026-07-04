Parunika Sisodia
bowler
|Full name:
|Parunika Sisodia
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|Date of Birth (Age):
|1 September 2005 (17)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Height:
|160 cm
|Hometown:
|Village Doula, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow left arm orthodox
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Overs
|28.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|1
|Runs
|149
|Wickets
|7
|Avg
|21.28
|SR
|24.57
|Eco
|5.19
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|2
|Not outs
|2
|Runs
|1
|Balls Faced
|1
|Avg
|0
|SR
|100
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|1
|Hundreds
|0