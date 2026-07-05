Parvinder Kumar Birender Singh

Parvinder Kumar Birender Singh

all rounder

Full name:Parvinder Kumar Birender Singh

Teams

2023 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiList a
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced44
Avg11
SR2525
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahmed, Mirza

Ahmed, Mirza

Sheeli, Diju

Sheeli, Diju

Lathif, Nimish

Lathif, Nimish

Kumar, Parvinder

Kumar, Parvinder

Monib, Sayed

Monib, Sayed

Idrees, Adnan

Idrees, Adnan

Nawfer, Aslam

Nawfer, Aslam

Ahmed, Ilyas

Ahmed, Ilyas

Aslam, Mohommed

Aslam, Mohommed

Quddus, Shahrukh

Quddus, Shahrukh