Prabin Luha
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Prabin Luha
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|1
|Balls Faced
|16
|7
|Avg
|7
|1
|SR
|43.75
|14.28
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|7
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0