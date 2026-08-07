Prabin Luha

Prabin Luha

wicket keeper

Full name:Prabin Luha
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs71
Balls Faced167
Avg71
SR43.7514.28
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest71
Hundreds00

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