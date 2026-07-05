Pradeep Changdev Dadhe

Pradeep Changdev Dadhe

bowler

Full name:Pradeep Changdev Dadhe
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15197
Innings25197
Overs416.0162.020.3
Balls---
Maidens6781
Runs1340943169
Wickets43296
Avg31.1632.5128.16
SR58.0433.5120.5
Eco3.225.828.24
BB942
4w030
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches15197
Innings2361
Not outs1330
Runs10130
Balls Faced329131
Avg10.110
SR30.6923.070
Fours1600
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest2610
Hundreds000

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