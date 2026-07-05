Pradeep Changdev Dadhe
bowler
|Full name:
|Pradeep Changdev Dadhe
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|19
|7
|Innings
|25
|19
|7
|Overs
|416.0
|162.0
|20.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|67
|8
|1
|Runs
|1340
|943
|169
|Wickets
|43
|29
|6
|Avg
|31.16
|32.51
|28.16
|SR
|58.04
|33.51
|20.5
|Eco
|3.22
|5.82
|8.24
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|19
|7
|Innings
|23
|6
|1
|Not outs
|13
|3
|0
|Runs
|101
|3
|0
|Balls Faced
|329
|13
|1
|Avg
|10.1
|1
|0
|SR
|30.69
|23.07
|0
|Fours
|16
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|1
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0