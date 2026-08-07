International career

Prince Yadav is a cricketer from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was born on January 2, 1998. He is known as a player who can bat and bowl well.

Prince Yadav has not been called up to play for the national team yet. However, his strong performance in domestic cricket suggests that he may be picked soon. He has shown great skills in local tournaments and has adapted quickly to different formats. His ability to bowl yorkers under pressure and his consistent performance in domestic matches make him a good candidate for the future. With exposure to the IPL and a chance to learn, Prince Yadav could soon play an important role in India's pace attack.

Leagues Participation

Prince Yadav plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In 2025, he is part of the Lucknow SuperGiants team. He is showing his talent in one of the biggest cricket leagues in the world.

Indian Premier League

Prince Yadav played his first IPL season in 2025 with the Lucknow SuperGiants. The team signed him for INR 30 lakh after he performed well in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In his second match, he took the important wicket of Travis Head. Prince scored 4 runs and took 2 wickets in the 2025 season. For the 2026 season, Lucknow Super Giants retained Prince for INR 30 lakh.

Year Team Notes 2025 Lucknow SuperGiants Prince Yadav joined the IPL in 2025. Lucknow SuperGiants signed him for INR 30 lakh after a strong showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took 2 wickets and scored 4 runs in his debut season. 2026 Lucknow SuperGiants Retained for ₹30 lakh.

Domestic career

Prince Yadav has built a solid reputation in domestic cricket as a reliable allrounder. He played his first First-Class match for Uttar Pradesh against Jammu and Kashmir in January 2024. He also played his first List A game in December 2024, against Bengal. Prince debuted in T20 cricket in November 2024 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he took two key wickets.

Before his IPL debut, Prince gained attention in the UP T20 League 2023, where he helped Kashi Rudras win the title. He scored 332 runs in 11 innings and also took important wickets. He played for Purani Delhi 6 in the Delhi Premier League, where he took 13 wickets in 10 matches.

In the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Prince was Delhi's highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets. He also led Delhi's attack in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Although his First-Class record is limited, Prince has shown great promise in white-ball formats.

Records and achievements

Prince Yadav has achieved several milestones in his cricket career across different formats. His all-round skills have stood out, especially in domestic tournaments. Here are his major records and achievements:

First-Class Debut (Uttar Pradesh, June 2022): Scored 33 runs and took 1 wicket in his second match.

List A Debut (Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2024): Took 3 wickets for 18 runs against Tripura.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-2025: Was Delhi's top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 6 matches.

IPL 2025: Played 5 matches in his debut season, taking 2 wickets, including the key wicket of Travis Head.

Personal life

Prince Yadav has kept his personal life mostly private. However, some details about his background, finances, and social presence are known.

Finance

Prince Yadav’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at Rs 50 lakhs.

Scandals

There are reports about a cricketer named Prince Yadav involved in a scandal. He was accused of changing his birthdate to play in age-restricted tournaments. He used a fake birth certificate showing he was born in 2001, but his real birthdate is June 10, 1996. He was banned from playing in BCCI tournaments for two seasons, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Fans

Prince Yadav is active on social media. He shares updates about his cricket career, fitness, and travels. He has around 15,000 followers on Instagram and interacts with his fans regularly.