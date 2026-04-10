Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh

Nandani Sharma has talked about the bowlers she admires the most. Being a part of the Indian team, she has also played two games in the Women's T20 World Cup. She talked about her favourite bowlers, listing players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Irfan Pathan, and Jasprit Bumrah.

In order to understand the chances of the cricket team you are rooting for, then you should get to know one of the top players Bhuvneshwar Kumar, how he trains and what motivates him to go out on the field of play.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is regarded as one of India's best swing bowlers. He made a significant impact in all formats of the game throughout his career.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a former Indian cricketer who played for India from 2012 to 2022. He is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and is called "Swing King". Bhuvneshwar started his career as a swing bowler and later developed skills like reverse swing and yorkers. He also became a specialist in death-over bowling. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. Here’s a timeline of his international career:

For the 2026 season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been retained by RCB for ₹10.75 crore. He enters the tournament as the leader of the pace attack alongside Josh Hazlewood.

In 2025, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was signed at a mega auction for ₹10.75 crore, turned out to be the missing piece in the RCB bowling lineup. His experience played a crucial role in the playoffs, helping RCB finally win its first IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings in the final on June 3, 2025.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a long and successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for different teams and shown his skill with the ball in each season. Here’s a look at his IPL journey:

Domestic career

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started his domestic cricket career at 17 and debuted in first-class cricket against Bengal. He played for Uttar Pradesh and Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy. One memorable moment in his career came during the 2008/09 Ranji season when he bowled out Sachin Tendulkar for his first-ever duck in first-class cricket.

After a six-year break, he returned to first-class cricket in January 2024. He had his best-ever bowling performance in a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal, taking 8 wickets for 41 runs. He took five wickets on the first day and three more on the second day, helping to bowl Bengal out for 188 runs.

Records and achievements

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has earned several significant awards and set numerous records throughout his career.

Awards: ICC Champions Trophy 2013: Kumar helped India win the Champions Trophy. He was also named to the ICC Team of the Tournament.

Polly Umrigar Trophy (2014): He received the "Player of the Year" award at the BCCI ceremony in Mumbai.

ICC Player of the Month (March 2024): Kumar won this award for his performance in the match against England.

Purple Cap (2016): Kumar became the first player to win the IPL Purple Cap for two consecutive seasons.

Records: Best Bowling Figures: Kumar’s best bowling performance is 6 wickets for 82 runs, achieved against England at Lord’s in 2014.

5/82 and 121 Runs (2014): In Nottingham, Kumar took 5 wickets for 82 runs and scored 121 runs, marking his first five-wicket haul.

4/88 and 4/8 (2017): In Kolkata against Sri Lanka, he took 4 wickets for 88 runs in the first innings and 4 wickets for 8 runs in the second innings.

Most Fifties in a Series: Kumar became the first Indian player to score three 50s in one series.

Most Balls Faced by a No. 9 Debutant: He faced 97 balls as a debutant at the No. 9 position, the most by any player.

Personal life Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps a low profile off the cricket field despite his popularity. His personal life includes details about his family, finances, lifestyle, and connection with his fans. He has been involved in some controversies but continues to maintain a strong fan base. Let's look into his family, wealth, cars, house, scandals, and relationship with followers.

Family Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh, works as a sub-inspector, and his mother, Indresh Singh, is a homemaker. His elder sister, Rekha Adhana, encouraged him to take up cricket and brought him to his first coaching centre. In 2017, Bhuvneshwar married Nupur Nagar.

Finance Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s net worth is INR 74 crore (around $9 million) as of 2024. He started his IPL career in 2009 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where the franchise paid INR 6 lakh for him. After playing two years with RCB, he was bought by Pune Warriors India for INR 20 lakh. He has been with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) since 2014. For the 2023 season, SRH retained him for INR 4.2 crore, and they kept him for the 2024 season as well. His IPL earnings have surpassed INR 55 crore.

Cars and House Bhuvneshwar lives in a big house in Ganga Nagar, Meerut, with his family. He also owns a farmhouse in Noida. His car collection includes a Mercedes, Audi Q3, and BMW 530d M-Sport, worth about INR 75 lakh.

Scandals In 2021,The Times of Indiareported that Bhuvneshwar was left out of the England tour because he didn’t want to play Test matches. He denied this on Twitter, saying he was still preparing for all formats. In 2022, after a poor performance in a T20 match against Australia, his wife, Nupur Nagar, criticized fans who criticized her husband. In 2023, rumors spread after Bhuvneshwar removed "cricketer" from his Instagram bio, which led some fans to think he might retire. However, he played all 14 matches for SRH in the 2023 IPL.