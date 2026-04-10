Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh

bowler

Full name:Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):February 5, 1990 (36)
Zodiac Sign:Aquarius
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:15 (RCB), 90 (National)
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right arm medium pace
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Uttar Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches211218770168263
Innings3712086123165262
Overs558.0974.3298.32065.31352.2951.5
Balls------
Maidens141681052610822
Runs164449512079578565836870
Wickets6314190218208272
Avg26.0935.1123.126.5331.6425.25
SR53.1441.4619.956.843920.99
Eco2.945.086.962.84.867.21
BB855955
4w343965
5w4121214
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches211218770168263
Innings2955211019293
Not outs41613113350
Runs5525526724331198433
Balls Faced12257479456910475
Avg22.0814.158.3727.0320.310.06
SR45.0673.8971.2742.75091.15
Fours7746031411031
Fifties3101430
Sixies1808136
Highest6353161287227
Hundreds000100

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

149

LSG

LSG

146

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

209

RCB

RCB

203

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

194

KKR

KKR

192

ResultPunjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

199

RCB

RCB

222

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

255

RCB

RCB

200

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

Bhuvneshwar Kumar News

View all

In order to understand the chances of the cricket team you are rooting for, then you should get to know one of the top players Bhuvneshwar Kumar, how he trains and what motivates him to go out on the field of play.

Nandani Sharma Shares Her All-Time Favourite Cricket Bowlers

Nandani Sharma Shares Her All-Time Favourite Cricket Bowlers

Nandani Sharma has talked about the bowlers she admires the most. Being a part of the Indian team, she has also played two games in the Women's T20 World Cup. She talked about her favourite bowlers, listing players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Irfan Pathan, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar06:48 PM, 15 June, 2026

Prabhsimran Singhs IPL Picks Become a Talking Point Among Fans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar06:05 PM, 10 June, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Opens Up on His India Comeback Chances

Bhuvneshwar Kumar03:56 PM, 03 June, 2026

David Warner's Comment on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Trophy Post Goes Viral

Bhuvneshwar Kumar01:29 PM, 27 May, 2026

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Reveals the Role RCB Played in His Comeback

International career

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a former Indian cricketer who played for India from 2012 to 2022. He is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways and is called "Swing King". Bhuvneshwar started his career as a swing bowler and later developed skills like reverse swing and yorkers. He also became a specialist in death-over bowling. He played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. Here’s a timeline of his international career:

  • 2012:
    On December 25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar played his first T20I match against Pakistan in Bengaluru. He took 3 wickets. Five days later, on December 30, he made his ODI debut against Pakistan and took a wicket on his first ball.
  • 2013:
    Bhuvneshwar played his first Test match against Australia in February during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In June, he was part of the winning Indian team in the ICC Champions Trophy. He took 6 wickets in the tournament and was named in ESPNcricinfo’s ‘Team of the Tournament.’ In July, he took 4 wickets for just 8 runs against Sri Lanka in the Tri-nation series, finishing as the top wicket-taker with 10 wickets.
  • 2014:
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named ‘Man of the Series’ in the Test series against England. Despite India losing the series, he took two five-wicket hauls and scored three fifties as a lower-order batsman.
  • 2015:
    He was selected for the ICC Cricket World Cup but played only one match, against the UAE, due to fitness issues.
  • 2016:
    Bhuvneshwar played just four Test matches that year. He struggled with his form during the season.
  • 2017:
    In 2017, Bhuvneshwar returned to form during the ICC Champions Trophy, where India reached the final. He was again named in the ‘Team of the Tournament.’
  • 2018:
    On February 18, Bhuvneshwar took 5 wickets for 24 runs against South Africa in a T20I, becoming the first Indian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in all three formats of cricket.
  • 2022:
    Bhuvneshwar played in the Asia Cup and was the highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is regarded as one of India's best swing bowlers. He made a significant impact in all formats of the game throughout his career.

Indian Premier League

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had a long and successful career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played for different teams and shown his skill with the ball in each season. Here’s a look at his IPL journey:

Year

Team

Amount Bought For

Position

Key Achievements

2008-2009

Royal Challengers Bangalore

-

Bowler

Joined after good performances in Ranji.

2011

Pune Warriors India

-

Bowler

Played for the team until it was dissolved in 2013.

2014

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹4.25 crores

Bowler

Signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2014 IPL Auction.

2016

Sunrisers Hyderabad

-

Bowler

Helped the team win the 2016 IPL title. Took 23 wickets and won the Purple Cap.

2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad

-

Vice-Captain

Became vice-captain of the team.

2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad

₹4.20 crores

Bowler

Bought again in the 2022 mega-auction, continued playing for the team.

2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad

-

Bowler

Released after the 2024 season.

2025

Royal Challengers Bangalore

₹10.75 crores

Lead Pacer

Bought by RCB in the November 2024 auction. Expected to play a key role in the 2025 season.

2026

Royal Challengers Bangalore

₹10.75 crores

Lead Pacer

Retained by RCB

In 2025, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was signed at a mega auction for ₹10.75 crore, turned out to be the missing piece in the RCB bowling lineup. His experience played a crucial role in the playoffs, helping RCB finally win its first IPL title by defeating the Punjab Kings in the final on June 3, 2025.

For the 2026 season, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been retained by RCB for ₹10.75 crore. He enters the tournament as the leader of the pace attack alongside Josh Hazlewood.

Domestic career

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started his domestic cricket career at 17 and debuted in first-class cricket against Bengal. He played for Uttar Pradesh and Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy. One memorable moment in his career came during the 2008/09 Ranji season when he bowled out Sachin Tendulkar for his first-ever duck in first-class cricket.

After a six-year break, he returned to first-class cricket in January 2024. He had his best-ever bowling performance in a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal, taking 8 wickets for 41 runs. He took five wickets on the first day and three more on the second day, helping to bowl Bengal out for 188 runs.

Records and achievements

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has earned several significant awards and set numerous records throughout his career.

Awards:

  • ICC Champions Trophy 2013: Kumar helped India win the Champions Trophy. He was also named to the ICC Team of the Tournament.
  • Polly Umrigar Trophy (2014): He received the "Player of the Year" award at the BCCI ceremony in Mumbai.
  • ICC Player of the Month (March 2024): Kumar won this award for his performance in the match against England.
  • Purple Cap (2016): Kumar became the first player to win the IPL Purple Cap for two consecutive seasons.

Records:

  • Best Bowling Figures: Kumar’s best bowling performance is 6 wickets for 82 runs, achieved against England at Lord’s in 2014.
  • 5/82 and 121 Runs (2014): In Nottingham, Kumar took 5 wickets for 82 runs and scored 121 runs, marking his first five-wicket haul.
  • 4/88 and 4/8 (2017): In Kolkata against Sri Lanka, he took 4 wickets for 88 runs in the first innings and 4 wickets for 8 runs in the second innings.
  • Most Fifties in a Series: Kumar became the first Indian player to score three 50s in one series.
  • Most Balls Faced by a No. 9 Debutant: He faced 97 balls as a debutant at the No. 9 position, the most by any player.

Personal life

Bhuvneshwar Kumar keeps a low profile off the cricket field despite his popularity. His personal life includes details about his family, finances, lifestyle, and connection with his fans. He has been involved in some controversies but continues to maintain a strong fan base. Let's look into his family, wealth, cars, house, scandals, and relationship with followers.

Family

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh, works as a sub-inspector, and his mother, Indresh Singh, is a homemaker. His elder sister, Rekha Adhana, encouraged him to take up cricket and brought him to his first coaching centre. In 2017, Bhuvneshwar married Nupur Nagar.

Finance

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s net worth is INR 74 crore (around $9 million) as of 2024. He started his IPL career in 2009 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, where the franchise paid INR 6 lakh for him. After playing two years with RCB, he was bought by Pune Warriors India for INR 20 lakh. He has been with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) since 2014. For the 2023 season, SRH retained him for INR 4.2 crore, and they kept him for the 2024 season as well. His IPL earnings have surpassed INR 55 crore.

Cars and House

Bhuvneshwar lives in a big house in Ganga Nagar, Meerut, with his family. He also owns a farmhouse in Noida. His car collection includes a Mercedes, Audi Q3, and BMW 530d M-Sport, worth about INR 75 lakh.

Scandals

In 2021,The Times of Indiareported that Bhuvneshwar was left out of the England tour because he didn’t want to play Test matches. He denied this on Twitter, saying he was still preparing for all formats. In 2022, after a poor performance in a T20 match against Australia, his wife, Nupur Nagar, criticized fans who criticized her husband.

In 2023, rumors spread after Bhuvneshwar removed "cricketer" from his Instagram bio, which led some fans to think he might retire. However, he played all 14 matches for SRH in the 2023 IPL.

Fans

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has many fans. After his excellent performance in a one-run win for SRH over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, fans praised him. In 2023, after taking five wickets in a match between GT and SRH, fans said, "We need this kind of spell in ODI WC". He has 5 million followers on Instagram, is active on Twitter, and has a Facebook account.

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