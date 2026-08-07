Priyesh Patel
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Priyesh Patel
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|4
|Innings
|8
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|160
|154
|59
|Balls Faced
|298
|189
|47
|Avg
|20
|51.33
|14.75
|SR
|53.69
|81.48
|125.53
|Fours
|23
|18
|6
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|3
|Highest
|62
|68
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0