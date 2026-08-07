Priyesh Patel

Priyesh Patel

wicket keeper

Full name:Priyesh Patel

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches544
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches544
Innings834
Not outs000
Runs16015459
Balls Faced29818947
Avg2051.3314.75
SR53.6981.48125.53
Fours23186
Fifties120
Sixies103
Highest626824
Hundreds000

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