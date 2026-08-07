Rahul Ashok Sharma

Rahul Ashok Sharma

all rounder

Full name:Rahul Ashok Sharma
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings41
Overs46.06.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs16139
Wickets40
Avg40.250
SR690
Eco3.56.5
BB30
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches21
Innings10
Not outs10
Runs00
Balls Faced30
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

Another Players

Ahuja, Suraj

Ahuja, Suraj

Pradeep, T

Pradeep, T

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rawat, Rahul

Rawat, Rahul

Anand, Doddamani

Anand, Doddamani

Saif, Mohammad

Saif, Mohammad

Singh, Pratham

Singh, Pratham

Bala, Priyanka Prankrishna

Bala, Priyanka Prankrishna

Chaudhary, Shivam

Chaudhary, Shivam