Rahul Ashok Sharma
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rahul Ashok Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|4
|1
|Overs
|46.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|161
|39
|Wickets
|4
|0
|Avg
|40.25
|0
|SR
|69
|0
|Eco
|3.5
|6.5
|BB
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0