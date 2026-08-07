Rahul Ravinder Buddhi

Rahul Ravinder Buddhi

batsman

Full name:Rahul Ravinder Buddhi

Teams

2026 Teams

Hyderabad

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51219
Innings111
Overs0.40.20.2
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs624
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco9612
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51219
Innings101119
Not outs026
Runs269291388
Balls Faced428269304
Avg26.932.3329.84
SR62.85108.17127.63
Fours352436
Fifties221
Sixies71112
Highest655772
Hundreds000

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