Rahul Ravinder Buddhi
batsman
|Full name:
|Rahul Ravinder Buddhi
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|12
|19
|Innings
|1
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.4
|0.2
|0.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|2
|4
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|9
|6
|12
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|12
|19
|Innings
|10
|11
|19
|Not outs
|0
|2
|6
|Runs
|269
|291
|388
|Balls Faced
|428
|269
|304
|Avg
|26.9
|32.33
|29.84
|SR
|62.85
|108.17
|127.63
|Fours
|35
|24
|36
|Fifties
|2
|2
|1
|Sixies
|7
|11
|12
|Highest
|65
|57
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0