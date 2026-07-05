Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Rishi Adishtan Sarosh

Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Rishi Adishtan Sarosh

all rounder

Full name:Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Rishi Adishtan Sarosh
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Kurunegala Youth CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs1817
Balls Faced4028
Avg65.66
SR4560.71
Fours12
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1317
Hundreds00

Another Players

Peiris, Sachintha

Peiris, Sachintha

Thennakoon, Amesh

Thennakoon, Amesh

Atharagalla, Nimasara

Atharagalla, Nimasara

Mohsin, Mohammad

Mohsin, Mohammad

Maneeshan, Gayan

Maneeshan, Gayan

Gayashan, Dileepa

Gayashan, Dileepa

Koththiigoda Kankanamge, Kevin

Koththiigoda Kankanamge, Kevin

Ekanayake, Kavindu

Ekanayake, Kavindu

Premaratne, Aravinda

Premaratne, Aravinda

Tyron, Shiwakumar

Tyron, Shiwakumar