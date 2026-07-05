Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Rishi Adishtan Sarosh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Rajapaksha Mudiyanselage Rishi Adishtan Sarosh
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|18
|17
|Balls Faced
|40
|28
|Avg
|6
|5.66
|SR
|45
|60.71
|Fours
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0