Rajneesh Naresh Gurbani
bowler
|Full name:
|Rajneesh Naresh Gurbani
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|27
|17
|Innings
|57
|27
|17
|Overs
|840.1
|189.5
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|179
|9
|1
|Runs
|2604
|936
|438
|Wickets
|109
|24
|15
|Avg
|23.88
|39
|29.2
|SR
|46.24
|47.45
|22
|Eco
|3.09
|4.93
|7.96
|BB
|12
|3
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|27
|17
|Innings
|38
|18
|6
|Not outs
|10
|4
|2
|Runs
|234
|106
|14
|Balls Faced
|608
|222
|27
|Avg
|8.35
|7.57
|3.5
|SR
|38.48
|47.74
|51.85
|Fours
|31
|7
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|0
|Highest
|28
|22
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0