Rajneesh Naresh Gurbani

Rajneesh Naresh Gurbani

bowler

Full name:Rajneesh Naresh Gurbani
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches332717
Innings572717
Overs840.1189.555.0
Balls---
Maidens17991
Runs2604936438
Wickets1092415
Avg23.883929.2
SR46.2447.4522
Eco3.094.937.96
BB1233
4w400
5w700
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches332717
Innings38186
Not outs1042
Runs23410614
Balls Faced60822227
Avg8.357.573.5
SR38.4847.7451.85
Fours3171
Fifties000
Sixies410
Highest282212
Hundreds000

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