Rameez Alam

Rameez Alam

batsman

Full name:Rameez Alam
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Multan Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches813113
Innings100
Overs1.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs400
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco400
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches813113
Innings1383111
Not outs1352
Runs3899873276
Balls Faced86031213305
Avg31.1933.5730.66
SR45.3271.9790.49
Fours4817128
Fifties1961
Sixies1712
Highest2228652
Hundreds700

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