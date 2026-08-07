Rameez Alam
batsman
|Full name:
|Rameez Alam
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|81
|31
|13
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|4
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|81
|31
|13
|Innings
|138
|31
|11
|Not outs
|13
|5
|2
|Runs
|3899
|873
|276
|Balls Faced
|8603
|1213
|305
|Avg
|31.19
|33.57
|30.66
|SR
|45.32
|71.97
|90.49
|Fours
|481
|71
|28
|Fifties
|19
|6
|1
|Sixies
|17
|1
|2
|Highest
|222
|86
|52
|Hundreds
|7
|0
|0