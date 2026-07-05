Ripal Vinubhai Patel

Ripal Vinubhai Patel

batsman

Full name:Ripal Vinubhai Patel
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):28 September 1995 (age 27 years)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Height:172 cm
Hometown:Nadiad Gujarat
Jersey Number:77 (Gujarat), 28 (Delhi Capital)
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Medium
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2025 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1531
Innings45
Overs22.07.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs12966
Wickets50
Avg25.80
SR26.40
Eco5.869.42
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1531
Innings1325
Not outs08
Runs185407
Balls Faced191277
Avg14.2323.94
SR96.85146.93
Fours1028
Fifties00
Sixies1324
Highest3541
Hundreds00

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