Ripal Vinubhai Patel
batsman
|Full name:
|Ripal Vinubhai Patel
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|28 September 1995 (age 27 years)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Height:
|172 cm
|Hometown:
|Nadiad Gujarat
|Jersey Number:
|77 (Gujarat), 28 (Delhi Capital)
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Medium
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|31
|Innings
|4
|5
|Overs
|22.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|129
|66
|Wickets
|5
|0
|Avg
|25.8
|0
|SR
|26.4
|0
|Eco
|5.86
|9.42
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|31
|Innings
|13
|25
|Not outs
|0
|8
|Runs
|185
|407
|Balls Faced
|191
|277
|Avg
|14.23
|23.94
|SR
|96.85
|146.93
|Fours
|10
|28
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|24
|Highest
|35
|41
|Hundreds
|0
|0