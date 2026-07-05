Ross Romario Powell
batsman
|Full name:
|Ross Romario Powell
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|6
|8
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|95
|179
|Balls Faced
|252
|286
|Avg
|19
|22.37
|SR
|37.69
|62.58
|Fours
|9
|20
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|40
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0