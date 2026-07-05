Ross Romario Powell

Ross Romario Powell

batsman

Full name:Ross Romario Powell

Teams

2023 Teams

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches48
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches48
Innings68
Not outs10
Runs95179
Balls Faced252286
Avg1922.37
SR37.6962.58
Fours920
Fifties01
Sixies00
Highest4061
Hundreds00

Another Players

Warde, Terance

Warde, Terance

Francis, Elroy

Francis, Elroy

Matthew, Mervin

Matthew, Mervin

Williams, Tyrone

Williams, Tyrone

Phillip, Kadeem

Phillip, Kadeem

Carty, Keacy

Carty, Keacy

Joseph, Alzarri

Joseph, Alzarri

Holder, Chaim

Holder, Chaim

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Gore, Karima

Gore, Karima