Ryan Neil ten Doeschate

Ryan Neil ten Doeschate

all rounder

Full name:Ryan Neil ten Doeschate
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3324203235382
Innings3310202174139
Overs263.235.01840.2970.5357.5
Balls-----
Maidens180229261
Runs1327245724255512922
Wickets5513214189114
Avg24.1218.8433.8429.3725.63
SR28.7216.1551.5930.8218.83
Eco5.0373.935.718.16
BB43954
4w30771
5w00710
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3324203235382
Innings3223294197339
Not outs910395580
Runs15415331129861667597
Balls Faced17574011699305688
Avg674144.343.4229.33
SR87.7132.9166.480133.56
Fours1302712730463
Fifties93533134
Sixies29191490310
Highest11959259180121
Hundreds5029112

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