Ryan Neil ten Doeschate
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ryan Neil ten Doeschate
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|24
|203
|235
|382
|Innings
|33
|10
|202
|174
|139
|Overs
|263.2
|35.0
|1840.2
|970.5
|357.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|0
|229
|26
|1
|Runs
|1327
|245
|7242
|5551
|2922
|Wickets
|55
|13
|214
|189
|114
|Avg
|24.12
|18.84
|33.84
|29.37
|25.63
|SR
|28.72
|16.15
|51.59
|30.82
|18.83
|Eco
|5.03
|7
|3.93
|5.71
|8.16
|BB
|4
|3
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|3
|0
|7
|7
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|24
|203
|235
|382
|Innings
|32
|23
|294
|197
|339
|Not outs
|9
|10
|39
|55
|80
|Runs
|1541
|533
|11298
|6166
|7597
|Balls Faced
|1757
|401
|16993
|0
|5688
|Avg
|67
|41
|44.3
|43.42
|29.33
|SR
|87.7
|132.91
|66.48
|0
|133.56
|Fours
|130
|27
|1273
|0
|463
|Fifties
|9
|3
|53
|31
|34
|Sixies
|29
|19
|149
|0
|310
|Highest
|119
|59
|259
|180
|121
|Hundreds
|5
|0
|29
|11
|2