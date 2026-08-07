International career

Sachin Dhas has made a strong impression early in his cricket career, especially through his performances in youth cricket. Here's a look at his achievements:

2024: Dhas played for India U19 in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He played a key role in helping India reach the final. In the semi-final against South Africa U19, he scored 96 runs from 95 balls. Earlier in the tournament, he hit 116 against Nepal U19.

2024 (U19 World Cup): Dhas scored 303 runs in seven matches. His strike rate was 116.53, the highest among the top ten run-scorers. He was named in the team of the tournament for his consistent performance.

Leagues Participation

Sachin Dhas is at the beginning of his career and has not yet participated in any leagues.

Domestic career

Sachin Dhas started his domestic career at a young age. In November 2023, he played in the U19 One Day Challenger Trophy in Guwahati and scored 244 runs in four matches. His highest score was 174 runs against India D, the best individual score in the tournament. By 16, he was already part of Maharashtra U19.

Dhas made his first-class debut for Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy against the Services cricket team in February 2024. In a match against Odisha in November 2024, he scored 98 runs.

As of 2024, he has played 6 matches, scored 267 runs, with an average of 26.70 and a highest score of 98.

Records and achievements

Sachin Dhas has achieved a lot at a young age. Here are some of his records:

2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Scored 303 runs in seven matches. His strike rate of 116.53 was the highest among the top 10 run-scorers.

Semi-final of the 2024 U19 World Cup: Scored 96 runs from 95 balls against South Africa.

Team of the Tournament: Included in the team alongside Uday Saharan, Mushir Khan, and Saumi Pandey for their strong performances in the World Cup.

Personal life

Sachin Dhas was born to Surekha and Sanjay Dhas in Beed district, Maharashtra. His parents both have a sports background. His father works for the Maharashtra health department, and his mother is an Assistant Police Inspector in the Maharashtra Police. Both were also involved in playing Kabbadi. Sachin was named after the famous cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar.

Family

Sachin Dhas' father, Sanjay Dhas, works in the Maharashtra health department. His mother, Surekha Dhas, is an Assistant Police Inspector in the Maharashtra Police. There is no information available about his siblings.

Fans

Sachin Dhas has gained recognition from cricket fans and experts, especially after his performance in the 2024 Under-19 World Cup. He has 21,000 followers on Instagram.