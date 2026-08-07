Sagar Dhakal
bowler
|Full name:
|Sagar Dhakal
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|8
|2
|Innings
|7
|2
|7
|2
|Overs
|38.1
|6.0
|38.1
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|146
|55
|146
|55
|Wickets
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Avg
|36.5
|55
|36.5
|55
|SR
|57.25
|36
|57.25
|36
|Eco
|3.82
|9.16
|3.82
|9.16
|BB
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|2
|8
|2
|Innings
|6
|0
|6
|0
|Not outs
|5
|0
|5
|0
|Runs
|7
|0
|7
|1
|Balls Faced
|41
|0
|41
|1
|Avg
|7
|0
|7
|0
|SR
|17.07
|0
|17.07
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0