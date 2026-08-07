Sagar Dhakal

Sagar Dhakal

bowler

Full name:Sagar Dhakal
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches8282
Innings7272
Overs38.16.038.16.0
Balls----
Maidens1010
Runs1465514655
Wickets4141
Avg36.55536.555
SR57.253657.2536
Eco3.829.163.829.16
BB2121
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches8282
Innings6060
Not outs5050
Runs7071
Balls Faced410411
Avg7070
SR17.07017.070
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest4041
Hundreds0000

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